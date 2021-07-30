Rep. Kelly to Host Outdoor Job Fest Hiring Event

A job fest is coming August 6. (CREDIT PHOTOLOGUE_NP VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Another job fest is right around the corner. This time, Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02) will host an outdoor Job Fest for Second Congressional District residents on Friday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at House of Hope, 752 E. 114th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60628. More than 20 employers with active job openings will be in attendance.

Several big name employers are expected to be in attendance. Companies participating in Rep. Kelly’s annual hiring event include FedEx, Pace, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Advocate Aurora Health, Alpha Bus, South Holland Manor and Sunrise Transportation.

Job-seekers can visit www.reprobinkelly.eventbrite.com to register for the Job Fest.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information, call Alan Banks or Jordan Henderson at (708) 679-0078, or email [email protected] or [email protected].

In a nutshell:

WHAT: Rep. Robin Kelly’s Job Fest

WHEN: Friday, August 6, 2021, 9AM – 12PM

WHERE: Outdoors, House of Hope, 752 E. 114th Street, Chicago, IL 60628

RSVP: www.reprobinkelly.eventbrite.com