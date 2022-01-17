Burglaries to Cars and Home

Burglaries Reported Between December 7 2021 and January 3, 2022

(MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- December saw burglaries to cars and a report of a burglary to a home, according to reports provided by the Park Forest Police.

Delayed Burglary Report

A man who had been conducting repairs on a residence in the 100 block of South Orchard Drive told police on December 8 that copper had been taken from numerous places inside the home. The man noticed the missing copper two months prior and reported the missing items to his employer but said his employer had only then told him to report the alleged burglary to the police.

Other items reported missing include five electric control panels, two control panels, an electrical transformer, a circuit breaker and two additional transformers.

Burglaries to Cars

A battery pack valued at $150.00 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Rutledge Street on December 20. While investigating, another officer discovered a second vehicle with its glove compartment open and the contents on the front passenger’s seat. Police spoke with a third resident on the street who said his iPad was stolen from his vehicle. This resident said his alleged losses amounted to approximately $850.

Clothing Stolen from Car

A man drove his car to the Park Forest Police Department on December 22 and told police his car was burglarized while parked on Juniper Street in Court J-5. The man reported that several clothing items were missing as was a Gucci shopping bag and $45 in cash.

Police noticed damage to the car’s door and door frame. The damage was consistent with pry marks, according to police.