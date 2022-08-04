Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame Announces2022 Inductees

Credit: Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, the only city-sanctioned LGBT Hall of Fame in the world, was founded in 1991 to honor Chicago’s people and entities, nominated by the community, who have made significant contributions to the quality of life or well-being of the LGBT community and the city of Chicago. The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame inductees for 2022 were selected from a slate of candidates submitted by Chicago’s LGBT community.

This year’s eight individuals, three organizations, and three “Friend of the Community” (ally) inductees are as follows:

Individual inductees

Rick Aguilar

Rick Aguilar, is a professional photographer recognized for documenting the LGBT community for over 30 years and for his support for numerous LGBT organizations by donating his services.

Zahara Bassett by Vern Hester-Windy City Times

Zahara Monique Bassett is a nationally recognized visionary activist and long-time advocate for transgender and HIV rights, social justice, health equity, and LGBT equality.

Maya Green photo by Matt Simonette-Windy City Times

Dr. Maya Green helped establish clinics that serve openly LGBTQ individuals on the south and west sides of Chicago. She also serves on the AMA-LGBTQ Medical Advisory Committee and is the recipient of many awards.

Matthew Harvat

Matthew Harvat, DJ., producer, and performance artist, known professionally as CircuitMOM, for 30+ years of bringing Broadway-style production numbers, DJ sets, and event decorations to charity and fundraising work.

Paul Highfield

Paul Highfield, for volunteering and fundraising for more than 30 years. He has delivered meals for Open Hand Chicago, stocked the shelves at Groceryland food pantry, and coordinated special events for The Legacy Project.

Thomas TL Noble

Thomas (T.L.) Noble was 1970s disco royalty as the design, talent booker, and promotional maven for the fabled 1970s disco, Dugan’s Bistro. Throughout his career, he produced thousands of local drag, dance, and vocal shows and events.

Joey Soloway

Joey Soloway is an award-winning television and stage writer, director, producer and LGBTQ activist. They honed their craft at Chicago’s Annoyance Theatre and created the groundbreaking Amazon series “Transparent.”

Dan Wolf

Dan Wolf, being inducted posthumously, was the owner of the Bagel Restaurant on Broadway, who worked tirelessly to support the LGBT community during the AIDS epidemic and for decades following.

Friends of the Community

Those being inducted as allies, or “Friends of the Community” include one individual and two organizations.

Patricia Latham by Liz Baudler Windy City Times

Patricia “Patty the Pin Lady” Latham, being inducted posthumously, sold ribbons and pins to generate funds for the LGBT community for Open Hand and later Vital Bridges, donating more than $80,000 over her years of work.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, for advocating for LGBTQ rights and the inclusion of LGBTQ history in classrooms, museums, and places of public memory.

Season of Concern

Season of Concern Chicago, the theatre community’s fundraising and support organization has been providing financial assistance to people impacted by illness, injury, or health-related circumstances, and to Chicago-area HIV/AIDS service organizations for more than 30 years.

Organizations

LGBT organizations being inducted this year include:

Windy City Performing Arts

Windy City Performing Arts originated in 1979 with the formation of the Windy City Gay Chorus. Over its 40-year history, it has been an advocate for gender expression and sexual orientation equity for all people and entertained and enriched the community.

Outspoken

Outspoken, a monthly LGBTQ+ storytelling showcase provides a platform for people of different ethnicities, ages, proclivities, geographic backgrounds, physical abilities, and gender identities to tell their stories, bringing LGBTQ+ storytelling programs to diverse populations.

Homocore Chicago was a concert promotion organization founded in 1992. For eight years, it provided queer, or all-girl punk bands, a safe place to perform and raised funds for LGBT community groups.

This year’s Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 11 at The Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St. at 6 p.m., It is open to the public.

The first Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame ceremony took place during Pride Week 1991 and was held at Chicago City Hall. Then-mayor Richard M. Daley hosted the ceremony and afterward, photos of the inductees were displayed in City Hall. The Hall of Fame has no physical facility but maintains a website, which allows anyone to visit the Hall of Fame at any time, https://chicagolgbthalloffame.org/. Traditionally, the City of Chicago has displayed the Hall of Fame materials during induction periods, Pride, and in October for Gay & Lesbian History Month.

From its founding in 1991 until 2016 the Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame relied on support from the City of Chicago. The city ceased funding the Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame in 2016. At that time, it was rechristened the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame and has since been supported and maintained by the Friends of the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, with approval from the City of Chicago.

2021 LGBT Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2021 LGBT Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was on YouTube.

For more information, visit the organization’s website chicagolgbthalloffame.org, its Facebook page, Instagram (#thechicagolgbthalloffame), and Twitter (@LGBTHallofFame).