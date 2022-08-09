74.4 F
Park Forest
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx Announces Dismissal of Murder Cases Tied to Former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced today that her office will not oppose post-conviction petitions for eight individuals, clearing the way for their murder convictions to be vacated and the criminal cases to be dismissed as part of the office’s ongoing review of misconduct allegations involving former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.   

“Today the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office acted on our obligation as seekers of justice and took measured and necessary steps to right the wrongs of the past,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “A comprehensive case-by-case review of these cases revealed police misconduct by Guevara that called the validity of these convictions into question, and we concluded that the totality of the evidence currently available is insufficient to support a retrial of these cases.  As we work to rebuild trust in our justice system, I’m grateful for the attorneys in this office who continue to seek justice, restore trust, and address the historic inequities of Cook County’s criminal justice system.” 

During multiple court hearings today, prosecutors declined to oppose specific post-conviction relief petitions presented to Cook County Circuit Court Judges at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago.  After reviewing the individual petitions, the court granted relief for 7 cases, and prosecutors moved to vacate the convictions and dismiss the cases in the interest of justice, which was allowed by the court. One additional case was continued by the court for further proceedings. 

The seven cases dismissed involve murder convictions for cases that occurred between 1989 and 1994, where the individuals allege in court petitions that misconduct by Guevara led to their arrest and subsequent convictions.  Due to today’s court action, two individuals who remained in custody are expected to be released; five individuals completed their prison sentences and are no longer in custody; and one individual remains in custody pending further court proceedings. 

“When it became clear that the allegations of misconduct against Guevara had significant merit, we could no longer stand behind these convictions where individuals spent decades incarcerated, devastating families and communities in Chicago,” said Foxx. “The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to fairness and equity and will continue to address and investigate claims of wrongful convictions based on the evidence and the law as we remain committed to the work of justice.”  

The office’s long-term investigation was initiated in 2019 and several additional cases involving Guevara’s alleged police misconduct are expected to be resolved with similar court action in the upcoming weeks.

Case Number

Case Name

Charges

Judge

IDOC/CCDOC Custody

94CR2146201

Carlos Andino

Murder

Walsh

Yes

91CR2375001

David Colon

Murder

Atcherson

No

90CR1000701

Johnny Flores

Murder

Hooks

No

90CR2178702

Alfredo Gonzalez

Murder x 2

Atcherson

Yes

93CR1824701

Nelson Gonzalez

Murder

Kenworthy

No

92CR1308802

Marilyn Mulero

Murder

Maldonado

No

89CR1652501

Jaime Rios

Murder

Atcherson

No
