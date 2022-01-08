She Fell and Detective Elyyan Picked Her Up

Body camera image of Detective Haytham Elyyan helping a fallen woman to her feet this week. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- An elderly woman fell this week outside her home in Park Forest. She was unable to get up. An officer passing by, Detective Haytham Elyyan saw her in distress, stopped his patrol vehicle, and helped her to her feet.

The image above was captured on Detective Haytham Elyyan’s body-worn camera. All Park Forest police, including the chief, wear these cameras when patrolling. Police reported the kind actions of the officer on social media January 5.

According to police, an elderly woman fell outside of her home and Detective Elyyan, who happened to be passing by while working a patrol shift, saw her lying on the ground as he drove his squad vehicle. The woman was unable to get up, according to police.

In the midst of his busy shift, Detective Elyyan immediately stopped and helped her to her feet. The officer determined the ground was too slick for her to walk, so he held her arms and safely guided her inside. Detective Elyyan made sure she didn’t need any medical treatment and informed the woman’s husband about what occurred in case she developed or noticed any injuries later.

The Park Forest Police Department uses social media to show the human side of law enforcement, the day-to-day kindness that may not make the news. This type of incident also would not ordinarily make its way to us through the usual routes as we report on police incidents.

Detective Elyyan didn’t seek recognition or tell anyone about this incident, according to police. The PFPD’s social media team learned about what happened while reviewing another incident and thought it was worth sharing, police said.

2017 Officer of the Year Haytham Elyyan and his family at the January 2018 Police Awards Ceremony. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

“We always say we’ll be out and about if you need us — and we mean it,” police said in the social media post.

Detective Elyyan was named the 2017 Park Forest Officer of the Year. He has also received other commendations through the years.

We at eNews Park Forest commend him for his kindness. And this is one police report we are happy to write.