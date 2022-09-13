Aggravated Assault Charge for Man Who Allegedly Approaches Little Girl: PFPD Reports Through Aug. 15, 2022

Park Forest Police on patrol. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly told a little girl and told her he wanted to pull her pants down and spank her. This was one of the arrests police made in incidents through August 15, 2022.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through August 15, 2022

Aggravated Assault

Derek L. Williams, 36, 13 Hemlock St., Park Forest, was arrested on August 9 and charged with aggravated assault when an officer was flagged down by a Subway employee to check the area around the business for a suspicious subject. The officer spoke to a customer who said that a man approached her six-year-old daughter, allegedly put his arm towards her, and allegedly said, “I want to pull your pants down and spank you,” according to the report.

The officer spoke with the subject, later identified as Derek Williams, who said that he was in Subway and saw the woman and her daughter and said he used to date the woman, according to police. After investigation, the officer discovered that this was not true, according to the report.

Mr. Williams then allegedly told the officer he does not like “kids in that way” and he just thought the little girl was cute, according to the report.

Mr. Williams has a court date of September 27 at the Markham Courthouse. A condition of his bond was that he not returned to Subway, according to the report.

Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Lakiethie D. Wright, 26, 3002 Green St., Steger, was arrested on August 10 and charged with misdemeanor aggravated speeding, possession of cannabis, and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver when an officer conducting stationary radar on vehicles traveling eastbound on Lincoln Highway approaching Indiana Street saw a gold Pontiac allegedly traveling 76 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to police.

The officer curbed the vehicle and the driver, Lakiethie Wright, provided his driver’s license and vehicle’s valid insurance information. Police then took Mr. Wright into custody without incident on suspicion of aggravated speeding, according to the report.

Inside the vehicle, an officer recovered a camouflage book bag containing cannabis as well as a black box containing empty Ziploc bags with designs on them, a roll of clear plastic bags, and a scale, according to police. The total weight of the cannabis minus the weight of the packaging was approximately 75 grams, according to police.

Felony Obstructing Justice

Jennifer L. Scianni, 40, 414 W. Lincoln Hwy., Chicago Heights, was arrested on August 11 and charged with felony obstructing justice and issued traffic citations charging one tail light, failure to signal, and also charged with one count of obstructing identification and one count of obstructing justice.

An officer was traveling eastbound on Sauk Trail from Shabana Drive when he saw a silver Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Sauk Trail near Indianwood Boulevard. As the vehicle passed, the officer noted that the vehicle had only one working taillight, according to police. The officer conducted a U-turn and began to follow the vehicle.

Immediately after doing so, the Ford maneuvered into the two-way center turn lane and turned into the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Sauk Trail, allegedly failing to signal, according to police. The officer activated the emergency lighting on his patrol vehicle and positioned his vehicle behind the Ford, according to police.

The officer identified the Illinois registration of the car and learned that the registration was for a 2019 Cadillac, not a Ford Explorer, according to police.

The officer approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver who was later identified as Jennifer Scianni. The officer informed Ms. Scianni of the reason for the stop and asked for her driver’s license and proof of insurance. Ms. Scianni could provide neither and stated that she had just recently purchased the vehicle and provided the officer with an Illinois title, according to police.

The officer asked Ms. Scianni her name and date of birth and she allegedly told the officer a name different from Jennifer L. Scianni. She also provided an address in Flossmoor as her address, according to police.

The officer returned to his patrol vehicle and learned that the name of the woman Ms. Scianni allegedly provided was an actual person who had of valid Illinois driver’s license but with a different address than that provided by Ms. Scianni, according to police. The officer also received a driver’s license photo of the woman whose name Ms. Scianni provided and the image did not resemble Ms. Scianni, according to police.

When told about the photo discrepancy, Ms. Scianni allegedly told the officer that the photo actually belong to her cousin, according to police. The officer then returned to his patrol vehicle and conducted numerous inquiries to try to identify the cousin. While doing so, another officer who had arrived on the scene called the original officer and informed him that Ms. Scianni had shown him the settings application on her phone which stated that the phone actually belong to a “Jennifer,” according to the report.

At this time, Ms. Scianni then allegedly stated that her name was on the vehicle title that she provided the officer earlier. The officer inspected the title which stated that Jennifer Scianni was the person who purchased the vehicle, according to the report. The officer then instructed Ms. Scianni to exit the vehicle and she complied.

Police took her into custody on suspicion of obstructing identification. While processing her, the arresting officer learned that Ms. Scianni had two arrest warrants against her, one from Cook County on a charge of retail theft and another warrant from the Hodgkins Police Department also on a charge of retail theft, according to the report.

Warrant

Kristin D. Tribett, 23, 21837 Merrill Ave., Sauk Village, was arrested on August 12 and processed on a bond forfeiture warrant out of Will County on a charge of forgery and issued a municipal citation charging expired registration when an officer on patrol observed a Chevy Equinox allegedly traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone eastbound on Sauk Trail from Orchard Avenue, according to police.

Please note that we repeatedly say "according to police" in these reports and often use the word "allegedly." We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras.

