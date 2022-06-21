Park Forest Police Blotter Reports through May 9, 2022

Park Forest Police sported an LGBTQ Pride Month logo on their Facebook. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These reports cover arrests made by Park Forest police from April 26 through May 9, 2022. They include one incident of one man arrested on a warrant out of Georgia charging child molestation. The arrest was possible because someone called SouthCom to report a suspicious auto parked in their neighborhood.

Park Forest Police Reports Through May 9, 2022

Nicole M. Blatzer, 39, 306 Shawnee St., Park Forest, was arrested on April 26 and charged with criminal damage to property and domestic battery when police responded to Shawnee Street to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance where it was reported that an alleged offender had struck the complainant’s vehicle with her own vehicle, according to police. According to the complainant, Ms. Blatzer put her vehicle in reverse and “floored it,” crashing her vehicle into the complainant’s vehicle. Police observed the damage to the complainant’s vehicle, according to the report.

Marshad A. Haley, 22, 15741 Vine Ave., Harvey, was arrested on April 28 and charged with aggravated speeding, unlawful use of a weapon, and processed on a bond forfeiture warrant out of Kane County on a no valid driver’s license charge. An officer was conducting stationary radar surveillance on Western Avenue at approximately 10:57 AM when he saw a silver sedan driving northbound on Western Avenue at 62 mph, according to police. The officer curbed the vehicle on Western Avenue at Illinois Street. The driver was Marshad Haley. When police discovered the warrant they asked him to step from the car, handcuffed him, and began a protective patdown looking for weapons. While performing the patdown, an officer found a black pouch with red trim. Mr. Haley stated they were “clips.” The officer asked if they were hairclips and Mr. Haley stated, “There hairclips and I do got a pistol on me bro. I am a FOID. My gun. I registered it. It’s in my name,” according to police. Mr. Haley related that the firearm on his person was loaded. The officer unzipped Mr. Haley’s coat and located a tan generation four Glock 26 with an extended magazine in the front pocket of Mr. Haley’s hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Qadry N. Austin, 29, 225 Early St., Park Forest, was arrested on May 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct when police responded to an address on Early Street to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Willie E. Wilkins, 33, 6101 Tree Mountain Pkwy, Stone Mountain, GA, was arrested on May 5 and processed on a warrant out of the state of Georgia on a charge of child molestation when police were dispatched to an address on Western Avenue, Court H-1, to investigate a report of a suspicious automobile.

Richard Harris, 27, 917 N. Cicero Ave. #2, Chicago, was arrested on May 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting of domestic battery when police were dispatched to an address on Sycamore Drive to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Dartanzal L. Weatherspoon, 21, 354 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, was arrested on May 8 and charged with felony aggravated use of a weapon when detectives traveling southbound on Blackhawk Drive approaching Minocqua Street in an unmarked vehicle heard the sound of an approaching vehicles muffler which sounded above that normally admitted by a muffler, according to police. It was 10:49 PM. Police also observed that the vehicle had no rear registration plate, according to the report. Police conducted a traffic stop. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was Dartanzal L. Weatherspoon. Mr. Weatherspoon advised detectives that there was a gun under the driver’s seat. Police found a black Colt .357 revolver with wooden handles loaded with six live rounds. Police also recovered a clear plastic bag containing 4.3 g of suspect cannabis from the driver’s floorboard, according to police. Mr. Weatherspoon advised police that he had just put the gun in his car because it got dark out and he had recently been shot, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

