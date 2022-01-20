Obituary: James D. Kirkpatrick

August 11, 1934 – January 18, 2022

James D. Kirkpatrick (Photo: Family)

ENEWSPF –

James Delmar Kirkpatrick, age 87, of South Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Madeleine Kirkpatrick. Loving father of William (Marie) Kirkpatrick and Betty (Wade) Colley. Cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Gene (Barbara) Kirkpatrick and Patricia (William) Gross. James was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation to be held Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral Service Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel.

Interment to follow at Beverly Cemetery – Blue Island, Illinois.

For more information, please call 708-755-6100

