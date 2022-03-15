Breaking News
Law and Order
Park Forest Man Charged in Apartment Complex Shooting
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A 30-year-old Park Forest man has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in regards to a...
Local News
Schools
Academics
John Chambers-Thigpen of Park Forest Makes the 2021 Fall Lewis University’s Dean’s List
Romeoville, IL-(ENEWSPF)- John Chambers-Thigpen of Park Forest, IL, was recently honored by Lewis University. Chambers-Thigpen is studying Business Administration at Lewis University and made the 2021 Fall Dean's List. Just over 1,400 students...
Community
Arts
‘Beyond Conversation: Red Summer’ Connects the Chicago Race Riots of 1919 to Present Day America
Inspiring action through art, discussion, and education Saturday, March 26, 2022 University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts invites community members to preview...
Federal and International
Rosemont Man Admits Producing Child Pornography
Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Rosemont man has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge for taking dozens of sexually explicit photographs of a three-year-old...
Federal and International
Latin Dragon Nation Member Sentenced to 420 Months In Prison
Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Justin Anaya, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon following his guilty plea to...
Opinion, Op-Eds, Commentary
Park Forest Police Chief Christopher Mannino Announces Retirement
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- After a quarter-century of service, Park Forest Police Chief Christopher Mannino will retire his badge. The Chief announced his plans Wednesday...
Op-Ed: Closing St. Irenaeus Solves Nothing
CommentaryBy John Ostenburg I am deeply saddened to hear of St. Irenaeus closing, in large part because I think the parish had developed something of...
To the Editor: Where’s the Old eNews Park Forest?
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A long-time reader sent an email recently asking what happened to the news about Park Forest? In particular, where's the old...
2021 Year in Review Highlighting Accomplishments for Illinois’ Second Congressional District
Congresswoman Robin Kelly Releases Her 2021 Year in Review Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), released her 2021 Year in Review report, detailing her legislative accomplishments...
Post-Christmas Recycling: What You Need to Know
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congratulations! You just unwrapped that beautiful new 65-inch 4K television you always wanted! Now, what do you do with that old...
COVID-19
Public Health Officials Announce 8,519 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 8,519 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including...
Get Vaccinated Even If You Had COVID-19
Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- You should get a COVID-19 vaccine even if you already had COVID-19, the CDC reports. No currently available test can reliably determine...
Maternal Health Bill, Funding for 10 Community Project Requests Included in 2022 Omnibus Package
The funding package includes Rep. Kelly’s Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, $50 Million in Community Projects, Violence Prevention Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On Wednesday, March 9,...
Retiring Chief Mannino Reflects on his Career, the State of Policing in Park Forest
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As retiring Chief Christopher Mannino prepares to leave office soon, eNews Park Forest sat down with him in his office for...
Mask Mandate to Continue at Rich Township SD 227
Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The decision of a Sangamon County judge regarding Gov. Pritzger's mask mandate does not affect Rich Township School District 227. This is...