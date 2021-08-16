ALERT: Rare Random Attack on Woman in Park Forest

A rare, random attack in Park Forest has police issuing a warning. (Graphic: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police describe it as an attack on a “stranger,” a rare random attack in Park Forest: a man ran at a woman from behind, choked her, and stole her cell phone, according to a statement issued by police on social media Sunday.

We can attest that in covering police reports since January of 2007, such random attacks in Park Forest are, indeed, rare.

According to police, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Park Forest Police responded to the first block of Fir Street for a report of a robbery. A 20-year-old woman had returned home and sat in her vehicle for a short time, police said. After getting out of her vehicle, she heard someone run from behind her, according to police.

A man or taller teenager allegedly pushed her to the ground and choked her, police said. He then stopped and ran away after allegedly taking her cell phone, police said.

The alleged suspect was described as a taller man of unknown age with a dark complexion, wearing all black, according to police.

“Attacks like this on strangers do not occur frequently in Park Forest,” police said in the statement, “and because of this, we wanted you to be aware of this incident. We also want to share some safety tips, while making it clear that the victim is in no way to blame.”

The statement continued, “As there has been an increase in car-jackings across the Chicago area, please be extra alert when going to your vehicle and when leaving your vehicle after parking. If you are parking and see something that doesn’t feel right, leave the area and call 911.”

“It is never a bother for us to come and check the situation out,” police emphasized.

“Traveling with a partner or in groups is always safer than traveling alone,” the statement continued. “As this isn’t always possible, consider talking with a friend or family member on the phone when walking alone, while remaining alert to surroundings.”

Police stressed, “We’d like to reiterate, call 911 if you ever see or suspect something suspicious. 24/7 we’re here for you, and we will have extra patrols in the area of the robbery.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to please call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.