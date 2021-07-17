Alleged Teen Shooter Arrested by Mohawk School

by
pfpd, police, street dedication, timstrong, park forest, teen shooter charged
An officer at the Detective Tim Jones Street Dedication, March 19, 2018. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police arrested a Park Forest teenager who allegedly fired shots at an adult Tuesday. According to a statement released Friday, police said the 15-year-old alleged teen shooter fired “several shots” after a man, who police referred to as a “concerned parent,” confronted the juvenile regarding the teen allegedly offering drugs to children.

Police said officers were dispatched at 8:45 PM on Tuesday, July 13, in response to a report of shots fired at the park area of Mohawk School. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 15-year-old teen from Park Forest allegedly fired several shots “after he was confronted by a concerned parent regarding the teen offering drugs to the victim’s girlfriend’s children,” the statement said.

The alleged victims were a 40-year-old Park Forest man and two children who were with him, according to police.

Amazingly, no one was injured, police said.

Police determined that a vehicle near the scene and a garage on Shabbona Drive were struck by fired rounds, again with no injuries reported in the area where the shots impacted, according to police.

Police credit a “quick response” of officers who located the teen hiding in a nearby backyard where he was taken into custody, according to the statement.

A firearm was recovered nearby, police said.

There was no word in the statement as to where or how the teen came to be in possession of a firearm.

After investigation, the alleged teen shooter was petitioned to juvenile court on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The youth was transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center, the statement concluded.