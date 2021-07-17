Alleged Teen Shooter Arrested by Mohawk School

An officer at the Detective Tim Jones Street Dedication, March 19, 2018. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police arrested a Park Forest teenager who allegedly fired shots at an adult Tuesday. According to a statement released Friday, police said the 15-year-old alleged teen shooter fired “several shots” after a man, who police referred to as a “concerned parent,” confronted the juvenile regarding the teen allegedly offering drugs to children.

Police said officers were dispatched at 8:45 PM on Tuesday, July 13, in response to a report of shots fired at the park area of Mohawk School. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 15-year-old teen from Park Forest allegedly fired several shots “after he was confronted by a concerned parent regarding the teen offering drugs to the victim’s girlfriend’s children,” the statement said.

The alleged victims were a 40-year-old Park Forest man and two children who were with him, according to police.

Amazingly, no one was injured, police said.

Police determined that a vehicle near the scene and a garage on Shabbona Drive were struck by fired rounds, again with no injuries reported in the area where the shots impacted, according to police.

Police credit a “quick response” of officers who located the teen hiding in a nearby backyard where he was taken into custody, according to the statement.

A firearm was recovered nearby, police said.

There was no word in the statement as to where or how the teen came to be in possession of a firearm.

After investigation, the alleged teen shooter was petitioned to juvenile court on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The youth was transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center, the statement concluded.