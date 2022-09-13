Altered Sign Creates Confusion About Opening of Somonauk Nature Adventure Park

The sign announcing the opening of the Somonauk Nature Park was modified without village permission to show 2024. The “4” has now been removed, restoring the date to 2022. (Photo John Hudzik)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Residents visiting Somonauk Park over the last couple of weeks may have been surprised to see the banner proclaiming the opening date of the Nature Adventure Park altered from 2022 to 2024.

eNews Park Forest contacted Kevin Adams, Park Forest Director of Recreation, Parks & Community Health, who stated the sign alteration was not done by the village and was not authorized. The sign has been restored and currently shows the original 2022 date.

The individual responsible for altering the sign is not known, but a photo showing the 2024 date generated a significant response on social media.

Adams, who assumed the Director post when Rob Gunther retired last month, stated that the village will be providing updated information soon. Residents living near the park will receive an update by mail within a week. Details will then be shared on the village website and social media.

The original village plan called for the park, which will feature kayaking, fishing, and zip lines, to open in the Summer of 2022. Delays due to the pandemic, equipment availability, and labor strikes caused that date to be missed. In July, Gunther reported that he hoped to have the majority of the park open by the end of this year, with kayaking delayed until Spring, 2023.

eNews Park Forest will update the information when it becomes available.

Somonauk Park is still on its way to completion. (MGN)