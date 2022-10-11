Books, Crafts, READ, and Discussion Groups: Park Forest Library Announces November Events

The rormantic-comedy novel,”the rewind,” is the November No Pressure Community Read. (PFPL Image)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The No Pressure Community Read is back in November featuring “The Rewind” by Allison Winn Scotch. Ezra and Frankie wake up in bed together with no recollection of how they got there ten years after breaking up before their college graduation. With separate plans for their futures firmly set, the couple needs to decide where they go from here. Registration for a copy of the book opens at 9 a.m. on October 24, with pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on November 1.

Michelle Obama’s new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” is being offered to library patrons 50 and over (limited supply). (PFPL Image)

For those fifty and over, the library is offering copies of Michelle Obama’s new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” Registration to reserve one of the limited copies will open at 9 a.m. on November 16, with pick-up beginning that same day at 11 a.m.

The latest book in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series is available to library patrons 12 and under. (PFPL Image)

The library also has two book giveaways for youth in November. The first, for those twelve and under, is a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, “Diper Överlöde” from author Jeff Kinney. This is the 17th book in the series and finds Greg Heffley on tour with his brother’s band, Löded Diper. Registration opens on October 17, with pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on November 4.

Coinciding with the new Black Panther movie, the Wakanda Cookbook will be available to library patrons 18 and under. (PFPL Image)

The other November book is for those eighteen and under is the “Wakanda Forever Cookbook” to coincide with the release of the new film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which premieres in November. Registration opens on October 17 with pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on November 7.

“A Street Cat Named Bob” by James Bowen is the November Life Ripples Book Club selection. (PFPL Image)

The Life Ripples Book Club will convene at the library on Saturday, November 19, at 12:30 p.m. This month the club will discuss author James Bowen’s “A Street Cat Named Bob,” an autobiographical bestseller of how a homeless heroin addict on the streets of London is saved by an injured cat. For more information or to obtain a copy of the book, call 708-747-3731, extension 16.

The Friends Book Club, which meets in the Ringering Room at 12 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, will discuss “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” a novel by Vietnamese poet and author Ocean Vuong. Copies of the book can be checked out one month in advance of the discussion.

Mortician and blogger Caitlin Doughty is the featured speaker for November’s Illinois Libraries Present series. (Illinois Libraries Presents Image)

November’s Illinois Libraries Present session features “A Conversation with Caitlin Doughty.” The Zoom presentation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. Doughty, a mortician, author, and blogger, will discuss her advocacy of demystifying the death industry, helping people better understand the death process, and how they can achieve closure. She is an advocate for more funeral options such as alkaline hydrolysis (liquid cremation). Her educational web series has been viewed over 250 million times, and she is an author of three books. Registration is now open.

There will be an in-person craft project available for teens 13 to 18 on Saturday, November 12 at 12 p.m. Participants will design a canvas tote bag with all materials provided. Registration on the library website is required and opens at 9 a.m. on October 17.

Children twelve and under can participate in a “Pajama Story Time” with local author Leslie Horne at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Participants are encouraged to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal and blanket as Horne reads her latest book, “Who Does Yiayia Love.” Registration is required and opens on October 17.

On Saturday, November 19, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dr. Tatangla S. Coleman will be in the Ringering Room of library to discuss her latest book, “The Life Vest Under Your Seat.” Coleman is an aerospace engineer, professor, and motivational speaker driven by her belief that all things are possible. Registration is required and is open now.

The library will be offering a limited number of free COVID-19 tests on November 14 with preregistration. (PFPL Image)

With family gatherings for the holidays arriving soon, the library is offering patrons a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. The giveaway is made possible through a partnership with the Family Christian Health Center – Community Connect. Each kit contains two tests and registration is required beginning at 9 a.m. November 11, with kit pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on November 14.

Additional details and registration links for November events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining October events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Friday, November 11, for Veterans Day, and Thursday and Friday, November 24-25, for Thanksgiving.