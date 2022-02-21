Caleb Peacock Named to Wheaton College Dean’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

Wheaton College

Wheaton, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Wheaton College student, Caleb Peacock of University Park, IL, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Caleb Peacock fulfilled the requirements.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

With a 10:1 student-faculty ratio, our 50+ majors and concentrations have an average class size of 23 students, allowing you to dive deep into the subjects you are passionate about. Explore our programs.

Our one-of-a-kind core curriculum is marked by academic excellence and grounded in the person of Jesus Christ and his truth as revealed in the Scriptures. Learn more about the innovative Christ at the Core curriculum.

This is a release prepared for eNews Park Forest by Merit Pages, a service that announces good news about college students. Know someone else who deserves recognition? Send your information to [email protected] with your contact information so we can verify.