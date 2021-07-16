Cars Burglarized on Mantua Street

(Creative Commons)

Burglary Report Through June 28, 2021

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Owners of cars on two “M” streets in Park Forest, Mantua and Miami, saw their cars burglarized sometime through the night of June 22 to June 23. In all cases, there was no evidence of forced entry to any vehicles. Instead, owners said they had left their cars unlocked.

Police were dispatched on June 23 to a residence in the 200 block of Mantua Street at 5:50 AM to investigate a report of burglary. The initial call was because a neighbor found a wallet in a driveway. However, the call became a burglary to motor vehicle report after police spoke with another neighbor, the owner of a car that had been burglarized, according to police.

The owner of that vehicle said she used her car mostly for work and rarely for personal purposes. She had returned home on June 21 at about 6:30 PM, left her car unlocked while parked on the street in front of her home. On June 22 at approximately 8:30 AM, she returned to her vehicle to get something from it. She said she forgot to lock the doors before returning to her home.

The responding officer escorted her to her vehicle to check for damages and possible missing items. The owner saw that the car’s center console had been left open with documents and miscellaneous items scattered across the front driver passenger seats. The glove box and rear seat appeared to have not been disturbed.

The officer did not observe any signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

At 6:06 AM on June 23, an officer responded to a home in the 300 block of Miami Street to investigate a delayed burglary to motor vehicle report. The complainant said that she had parked her vehicle at approximately 7:30 PM the night before in the driveway of his home. She thought the doors were locked. On June 23 at about 6 AM, her husband left for work and noticed that the interior of the car was in disarray.

The husband notified the complainant who said that the only thing she saw missing was about $15 cash. The report makes no mention of any evidence of forced entry to the vehicle.

While the officer was on the scene investigating the first incident listed in these reports, he noticed at 6:43 AM that there were two other cars that had also been burglarized. These cars were parked near the scene of the first burglary he was called to on Mantua Street.

The officer interviewed the owners of both vehicles who said they had left their cars unlocked, according to police.