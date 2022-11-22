51.1 F
Park Forest
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
The Free Press Isn't Free. Like what you see? Please subscribe.
LocalPark ForestPoliticsRegional News

Congresswoman Robin Kelly Welcomes New Communications Director Eliana Locke

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
0
Eliana Locke
Eliana Locke (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin L. Kelly welcomed Eliana Locke as the newest member of her Congressional office, according to a statement sent Tuesday. Eliana will serve as Communications Director and oversee the Congresswoman’s media operation in Washington, D.C., and Illinois.

“I am delighted to welcome Eliana Locke as the newest member of our team,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “I know that Eliana is more than prepared to work hard on behalf of the people of the Second District of Illinois. At a time when issues like maternal health, gun violence, and health equity are so pressing, I am proud that Eliana has joined our office to support this necessary work.”

Comments
Previous article
MakeMyTestCount.org: NIH Establishes Website For Self-Reporting COVID-19 Test Results
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,844FansLike
1,262FollowersFollow
585SubscribersSubscribe

Local Advertisers

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Trending

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
51.1 ° F
54 °
49.6 °
42 %
3.8mph
0 %
Tue
51 °
Wed
53 °
Thu
49 °
Fri
49 °
Sat
47 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.