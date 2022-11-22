Congresswoman Robin Kelly Welcomes New Communications Director Eliana Locke

Eliana Locke (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin L. Kelly welcomed Eliana Locke as the newest member of her Congressional office, according to a statement sent Tuesday. Eliana will serve as Communications Director and oversee the Congresswoman’s media operation in Washington, D.C., and Illinois.

“I am delighted to welcome Eliana Locke as the newest member of our team,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “I know that Eliana is more than prepared to work hard on behalf of the people of the Second District of Illinois. At a time when issues like maternal health, gun violence, and health equity are so pressing, I am proud that Eliana has joined our office to support this necessary work.”