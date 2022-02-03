Cook County Pet Owners Eligible for Spay or Neuter Discounts in February

A cat, a poodle dog, a corgi dog, and another cat. (MGN)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Pet owners can bring their dogs and cats to participating veterinarians throughout Cook County to receive a $40 discount on spay or neuter services in February. The County’s Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) are offering the spay and neuter program during February – Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.

More than 200 veterinary clinics throughout Cook County have participated in this rebate program. Residents who want to take advantage of the spay and neuter program should confirm that their veterinarian offers the discount before making an appointment. No coupon is required, but the pet owner must live in Cook County. The County covers up to $40 off spaying and neutering per pet with a limit of two pets per household.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide and around 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized each year. As part of the department’s mission to help control the animal population and minimize unwanted litters throughout the County, ARC initiates the spay and neuter program each February.

How to Participate

Additional Information

All pets must be up-to-date on their rabies vaccine and have a current Cook County rabies tag. Vaccination the day of surgery is permitted.

Discounts are one amount: $40.00 off for each animal whether it’s spayed or neutered. Residents will receive a $20 discount if the veterinarian office charges less than $40. Residents will not receive a discount if the veterinarian office charges less than $20.

