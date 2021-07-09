COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine in Park Forest Saturday: Please Share

Park Forest Village Hall. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

eNews Park Forest Strongly Encourages All to Get Vaccinated ASAP Against COVID-19

Please share this story widely and strongly encourage your friends and loved ones to get vaccinated.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The COVID-1 Pfizer vaccine will be offered this Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Park Forest Village Hall. The first 100 participants who complete the vaccination series in full will receive a FREE Six Flags Trip with transportation AND a day pass to the Park Forest Aqua Center.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The second dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Park Forest Village Hall.

Registration is simple.

Scan the QR code above to register to receive the COVID-19Pfizer vaccine in Park Forest. (VOPF)

Scan the QR code above or CLICK HERE to view available slots and register.

The QR code takes you to a website4md cover page. THIS LINK takes you directly to the first part of the booking page for vaccinations.

Once on the booking page, select Existing Patient or New Patient.

Then, select Park Forest Village Hall.

Select Saturday’s date, July 10, 2021, to view available slots.

Fill out your information and enter the pass code Forest1234! to complete your registration in Park Forest.

The pass code again is Forest1234! — the code includes the exclamation point (!).

On the day of your vaccination, please arrive 10 minutes early to complete the consent form.

Anyone 12 or Older May Receive the COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine

All those age 12 to 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information, please contact Margaret Lewis at Village of Park Forest Recreation, Parks & Community Health, at [email protected] or 708-748-2005 ext. 5663.

eNews Park Forest strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. This virus is real and deadly serious. Protect yourself and your loved ones today.

The Pfizer vaccine is also available at CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens in Park Forest.

This event is organized through the Village of Park Forest and the Cook County Department of Public Health.