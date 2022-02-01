DOUBT Highlights Drama Group’s February

The Drama Group presents DOUBT this month. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- “The Drama Group is pleased to continue our season, as we present the third show in our 90th Anniversary Season, this time a gripping story of suspicion, DOUBT by John Patrick Shanley and directed by Michael J Renzi,” the Group said in a release. Veteran actor Deb Brunette-Cairns of Park Forest leads the cast as Sister Aloysius.

Brunette-Cairns tells eNews Park Forest she knew the character of Sister Aloysius for a long while, “I love the script of Doubt and the part of Sister Alyosius is something I’ve always wanted to play. She is an unyielding, unbending seemingly black or white character. Not very likable, but I am finding her layers and a humanity in her convictions.”

Ms. Brunette-Cairns has been involved with the Drama Group either acting or directing since 1975.

Showtimes for DOUBT are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, February 18. It continues, 19, 24, 25, and 26; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm February 20 and 27.

The Drama Group has a new ticketing service! We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

The group stresses the following for COVID-19 protocol:

Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-2022 season – Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative CoVid-19 PCR

test result within 72 hours of the performance.

SYNOPSIS – DOUBT

Winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award, this compelling drama lays bare the torment of a nun, Sister Aloysius, who suspects a young priest, Father Flynn, of improper relations with a male student. An engrossing and thought-provoking masterpiece that is an exploration of faith, power, and compassion.

“Everyone wants to know if he is guilty,” said Deb Brunette-Cairns. “The author wants the audience to make up their own mind as to the validity of the accusation. That’s the beauty of DOUBT, everyone can see things differently.”

Cast

NAME CHARACTER HOME Deb Brunette-Cairns Sister Aloysius Park Forest, IL Joe Hoyt Father Brendan Flynn Flossmoor, IL Lily McNally Sister James Gary, IN Liane Williams Mrs. Mullar Chicago, IL Production Team Michael J Renzi Director New Lenox, IL Barbara Whitney Asst Director Richton Park, IL Russ Hoganson Set Design Homewood, IL Bob Sullivan Set construction Homewood, IL Regina Gadotti Makeup and hair Chicago Heights, IL Mary Ellen Fawk Costumes Chicago Heights, IL Tina Zagone Props Olympia Fields, IL Jennifer Larkin Lighting New Lenox, IL Eric Walton Stage Manager New Lenox, IL Helene Jancosek /

Meghan Hoyt Social Media / Facebook

Social Media / Instagram Whiting, IN

Flossmoor, IL Diane Kaffka /

Kelly Campos Publicity

Marketing / Publicity Tinley Park, IL

Homewood, IL Tina Zagone Marketing / Publicity Olympia Fields, IL