Richton Park & Park Forest Youth Basketball League

(Village of Richton Park)

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Youth Basketball League is forming for Richton Park and Park Forest youth. The league will run from December 20 through early spring, March 26, 2022. The season will run for 14 weeks.

Grade school youth, grades 1-8, are welcome. The cost for the program is $95 per kid and payment plans are available. The registration deadline is December 15.

Register now, in-person, weekdays from 3 PM – 6 PM at the Richton Park Community Center, 4445 Sauk Trail. Games will take place on Saturdays at that location as well. There will be evening practices weekly.

There will be a parent meeting on December 20 from 6:30 – 7:30 PM.

“We know your young athlete/hooper has been practicing the past two years for this very moment,” a flyer about the #YBL says, “and now it’s their time to shine, prove their game, and have some fun! Spots are going to fill up fast!”

Roster space is limited so parents are urged to sign up their children as soon as possible.

The Youth Basketball League is a joint effort of Richton Park Parks and Rec. and the Village of Park Forest.

A Youth Basketball League is forming now!

About the Richton Park Community Center

The Richton Park Community Center is a 14,000 square foot building built of ACC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete). The new Center has innovative and green design features so that we can be proud of our stewardship of the environment and we will benefit from the operational cost savings.

The village saved for over 20 years to have the resources needed for this $3.5 million project. Funds were raised by the Village and the Parks and Recreation Commission, and the funds were available from the Crossings TIF (Tax Increment Financing) District which expired in 2012.

The Center opened its doors in January 2011 for recreational programming, special events, and facility rentals. The Center houses the Village President, Community Relations Staff, and the Recreational Staff.