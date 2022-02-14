In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb: Library Announces March Events

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While it might not seem like it, Spring is on the way, and the Park Forest Public Library has a few ideas for March to help you pass the time while you wait.

“The Maid” is the Park Forest Library’s No Pressure Community Read for March (Image PFPL)

The No Pressure Community Read book for March is “The Maid,” a novel by Nita Prose. The book follows Molly Gray in her job as a maid in the prestigious Regency Grand Hotel – a job that she loves. She obsessively delights in the orderly way the job is done and the ability to restore every room to a pristine state. She loves her uniform, her cart of shampoos and cleaning supplies, and her routine. When a wealthy guest is found dead in one of her rooms, suspicion falls upon her because of her unusual demeanor. Together with friends she never realized she had, the hunt begins for the real killer. This New York Times Editors’ Choice selection is free to patrons, but registration on the library website beginning February 21 at 9 a.m. Pick-up will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

The Life Ripples Book Club will be meeting in the library at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, to read and discuss “Mozart’s Starling” by Lyanda Lynn Haupt. More information can be found by calling the library on 708-748-3731, extension 16.

“Black Cake” is the featured title in this month’s Rooted in Truth Book Club (Image PFPL)

The library is offering numerous virtual events in March, including the Rooted in Truth Book Club, which each month reads and discusses books by authors of color. This month the club is discussing “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson, in which two sons attempt to piece together a mystery left behind by their deceased mother. They soon uncover numerous secrets in her past and their family history. Consult the library website for registration information. Books will be available for pick-up at noon, March 1. A Zoom discussion will occur at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

The library is offering a “Potpourri of Lectures” each Thursday in March at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. The current topic line-up for March includes:

March 3: “A Virtual Tour of the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park” with Sherri Denault

March 10: “Monee History” with Monee Historical Society President, Christina Holsto

Check the library website for the latest list of Potpourri discussions. No registration is required, and the Zoom link can be found on the library website.

The library is also presenting “An Evening with Jenny Lawson” on Wednesday, March 30, at 7 p.m. Lawson will discuss her most recent book, “Broken (in the best possible way).” The book discusses the author’s battles with anxiety and depression and humanizes her struggles while giving hope to others with similar issues. A YouTube video in which Lawson discusses her new book can be found here. Registration on the library website is required.

Park Forest Library DIY St. Patrick’s Day Project (Image PFPL)

March would not be complete without a nod to St. Patrick. The library is offering a DIY St. Patrick’s Day Project for those 50 and over. Patrons can sign up for a St. Patrick’s Day top hat cutout and supplies to decorate as a wall or door hanger. Registration is required beginning at 9 a.m. on March 1, with pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on March 7th. (Note: supplies provided will differ from image shown.)

There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day sign craft kit available to those 18 and over. All materials are provided, and registration begins on February 25. Pick-up of the kits begins at 11 a.m. on March 11.

Finally, the library reminds you of a few ongoing programs:

Sign-up or renew your library card and receive a new book from their selection of titles.

Interested in learning a new language? Sign up for Mango, an online language-learning website that is offered free by the library.

The library offers a free seed library with packets of vegetable or flower seeds for your garden.

Additional details and registration links on all the March events and projects can be found on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining February events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Curbside services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.