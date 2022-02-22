John Chambers-Thigpen of Park Forest Makes the 2021 Fall Lewis University’s Dean’s List

Lewis University. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Romeoville, IL-(ENEWSPF)- John Chambers-Thigpen of Park Forest, IL, was recently honored by Lewis University. Chambers-Thigpen is studying Business Administration at Lewis University and made the 2021 Fall Dean’s List.

Just over 1,400 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Semester. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,200 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally-connected, and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.

