59.4 F
Park Forest
Sunday, November 6, 2022
More Material Arrives at Former Rich East Site; FOIA Response Pending

By John Hudzik
semitruck loaded with white foam
Additional truckloads of material have been delivered to the former Rich East parking lot since eNews Park Forest filed an FOIA request. This picture was taken the morning of November 1. (Photo John Hudzik)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As reported by eNews Park Forest last week, the former Rich East High School parking lot is apparently being used as a storage lot for pallets of white plastic foam and rolls of what appear to be roofing materials. eNews submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to Rich Township District 227 officials to secure information pertaining the purpose of the materials, as well as any financial arrangements that were made for the use of the lots.

As is permitted under the Illinois FOIA law, the district requested an additional five business days to respond to the request with a commitment that a response would be sent by November 9. eNews will report the results of the FOIA when the response is received.

In the interim, multiple truckloads of new material have arrived on site, as shown in the picture below, taken on the morning of November 1.

The property owned by District 227 used to be a picturesque educational environment. It now, apparently, is no more than an unsightly storage lot.

