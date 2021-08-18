Newly formed Fire and Police Advisory Council Seeks Applicants

Park Forest Police and Fire Departments. (Logos: VOPF; Mix: ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest formed a new Fire and Police Advisory Council and residents may apply.

Earlier this year, the Park Forest Board of Trustees unanimously approved a measure to form a new commission in the village to study matters pertaining to community relations, including community engagement efforts, the reporting of public safety data, and citizen complaints and concerns.

Appointees to the Fire and Police Advisory Council will be uncompensated and will be appointed to staggered 3-year terms. Original appointments to the Fire and Police Advisory Council will include 1 appointment to a one-year term, 2 appointments to a two-year term, and 2 appointments to a three-year term. The Council will meet on a quarterly basis, at a minimum.

If you would like to apply to serve on the newly formed Park Forest Fire and Police Advisory Council, apply online by clicking here or apply in-person in the Village Manager’s Office at Village Hall.

The Boards and Commissions of the Village of Park Forest consist of residents who volunteer to serve on specific committees, which provide insights to the Board of Trustees. These valuable insights assist the elected officials in the decision-making process as they look to implement policies that best suit the needs of residents. Please see the list of boards and commissions below.

Other commissions include:

The Beautification Award Committee evaluates and recognizes residents who take exceptional care of their property.



The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners tests, interviews, screens and creates new hire eligibility lists and promotion eligibility lists for vacancies in Fire and Police Departments. The Board conducts disciplinary proceedings as may be necessary. This Commission meets on an as-needed basis.



Cable Communications Commission meets on the 4th Wednesday quarterly to discuss cable-related issues.

Commission on Human Relations meeting monthly and addresses community relations issues. Meets 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Economic Development Advisory Group meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss economic development issues in the Village.

Environment Commission assists the Village in presenting information and education to the public on matters relating to the environment of the Village. Meets the 2nd Thursday at 7 p.m.

Equal Employment Opportunity Review Board meets on an as-needed basis to discuss employment discrimination complaints.

Fair Housing Review Board meets on an as-needed basis to adjudicate housing discrimination complaints.

Fire and Police Advisory Council newly created in mid-2021, the Board shall study matters pertaining to community relations, including community engagement efforts, the reporting of public safety data, and citizen complaints and concerns. The exact meeting times/dates will be determined as the Advisory Council is appointed.

Housing Authority a separate government body that meets monthly to discuss matters under their jurisdiction. Meets on even months the 3rd Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Planning & Zoning Commission meets twice a month to discuss zoning and building-related issues as well as review/approve development plans. Meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Recreation & Parks Advisory Group meets on the 3rd Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss matters related to the parks.

Senior Citizens Advisory Commission assists the Village in presenting information and education to the public on matters relating to seniors. Meets the 1st Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.

Veterans Commission shall study matters pertaining to Veterans. Meets the 2nd Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m.

Youth Commission studies issues of interest to and affecting youth and young adults in the Village. Meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Apply now to join a Board or Commission!