Organized Drug Trafficking Operation Taken Down

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Nineteen individuals have been indicted in relation to a federal methamphetamine and fentanyl drug trafficking operation in Indianapolis. Seventeen of these individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

During the morning of July 14, 2021, federal agents and officers from various law enforcement agencies executed arrest and search warrants in numerous locations centralized to the Indianapolis area. This operation led to the arrest of 17 individuals, with 2 individuals being fugitives. During the investigation, approximately 35 firearms, $70,000 in currency, 1.75 kilograms of fentanyl, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 ounces of cocaine, and 30 pounds of marijuana were seized.

According to the indictment, Jason Betts directed the activities of a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization in Indianapolis. Montez Wells and Richard Wells also distributed significant quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine as part of this organization. Betts, Montez Wells and Richard Wells coordinated their activities by receiving methamphetamine and fentanyl from their sources, sharing controlled substances with each other, and distributing the controlled substances to other dealers. Individuals in the conspiracy distributed and or assisted in the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Indianapolis area as well as other locations in Indiana. The investigation revealed that Betts often received 100-pound shipments of methamphetamine from his source.

“I believe the safety and quality of life of citizens living in Indianapolis neighborhoods improves when law enforcement works collaboratively,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “This happens by pooling resources to target, investigate and prosecute organizations engaged in drug trafficking in our community. That is precisely what occurred in this case.”

“This was a win for law enforcement and more importantly, for the community. We were able to effectively shut down a criminal organization responsible for a lot of the violence around our city,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “This investigation and subsequent arrests would not have been possible without our federal, state and local partners.”

Those charged in this alleged drug trafficking operation include:

Jason Betts, 26, Indianapolis

Jennifer Black, 39, Indianapolis

Montez Wells, 30, Indianapolis

Richard Wells, 28, Indianapolis

Aleshalia Boss, 40, Indianapolis

Carl Wilson, 34, Indianapolis

Donta Hampton, 34, Indianapolis

Rick Coley, 34, Indianapolis

Colin Johnson, 30, Indianapolis

David Duggar, 38, Greenwood

Brian McGee, 42, Indianapolis

Justin Helms, 41, Spencer

William Mosier, 41, Indianapolis

Christina Pennington, 26, Indianapolis*

Mar-Kel Sampson, 29, Indianapolis

Asa Vetters, 30, Indianapolis

Brittany Cocco, 31, Indianapolis

Marco Uribe, 41, Indianapolis

Kenneth K. Fielder, 26, Bloomfield*

*Remains a fugitive

If convicted, the defendants charged with conspiracy face 10 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Indiana State Police, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorneys Bradley A. Blackington is prosecuting this case for the government.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.