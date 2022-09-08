Park Forest Music Fest Line-Up Announced

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As it has every year since 2011, the Main Street Music Fest will take the stage in conjunction with the 66th Annual Park Forest Art Fair on Saturday, September 17.

While the Art Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the Music Fest is from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday only, in Downtown Park Forest at Main and Cunningham Streets.

According to Chuck Sabey, Park Forest Cultural Arts Supervisor, five bands will perform throughout the day beginning with the LondonKay Experience at 11:30 a.m.

The LondonKay Experience will kick off this year’s Music Fest in Downtown Park Forest. (Photo VOPF)

Lead singer LondonKay and her cover band will perform a variety of rock, pop, jazz and neo soul. LondonKay has performed at Vintrendi Wine Company in Park Forest as well as with numerous local and national artists, including Barbra Streisand and the band Heart.

The Raíces Latin Jazz Quintet performs on September 17 at the Park Forest Music Fest (Photo VOPF)

At 1:15 p.m., Raíces Latin Jazz returns to Music Fest with a tribute to the classic mambo and jazz of the 1950s. Led by group founder and Chicago percussionist Ruben Alvarez, this is the group’s first public appearance since the release of their new self-titled album.

Neal Alger and Sean Cantorna form Blend Acoustic which is performing at this year’s Music Fest. (Photo VOPF)

Blend Acoustic takes the stage at 3 p.m. with guitarists Sean Cantorna and Neal Alger playing classic rock and pop from the sixties to now. Both performers have toured widely and are well known throughout the Chicago area. Alger is a Park Forest native who graduated from Rich East High School.

An American Prayer (with vocalist Rick Lisak shown) will take the Music Fest stage at 4:45 p.m. (Photo VOPF0

Next up at 4:45 p.m. is An American Prayer, a Doors and Jim Morrison tribute band, performing some of the biggest hits of the 1960s including “Riders on the Storm,” “Light My Fire,” “Love Me 2 Times,” and “People are Strange.”

Closing out the evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. is Fredi Taylor Featuring Nu Source Band performing classic and contemporary R&B hits. Starting her musical career in Chicago churches, Taylor is a renowned vocalist who has appeared with well-known musicians across the country. Taylor was scheduled to perform at the final Main Street Nights in August which was canceled due to inclement weather.

Sabey noted that there will be some chairs available for the audience, but people are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets. Concessions will be available at the Art Fair adjacent to the Music Fest.