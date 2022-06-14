Park Forest Prepares for Season’s Highest Temperatures As Excessive Heat Warning Is Issued for Region

MGN

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an excessive heat warning until Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. with expected peak afternoon heat index values between 106 to 110 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) is offering guidance to residents to stay safe as the season’s hottest temperatures move into the region.

Residents can text ‘AlertCook’ to 888-777 to receive the latest alerts and information.

It’s also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and members of our vulnerable populations when temperatures climb to extreme levels. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat-related illness, call 9-1-1.

Designated Cooling Centers in Park Forest

Village Hall

350 Victory Drive

Designated cooling center hours: Mondays: 9 a.m. to 8 PM; Tuesday through Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Park Forest Police Department

200 Lakewood Boulevard

Designated cooling center hours: 24 hours a day

The Park Forest Aqua Center, located at 30 North Orchard Drive, is an additional way for residents to cool off during the hot weather. Call 708-748-2005 for membership details.

During normal business hours, some residents might want to spend some time at the Park Forest Library as well.

Heat-related Illness

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself. The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.

Tips to Beat the Heat

If you do not have access to a cool place, you are encouraged to visit a cooling center. A list of municipal cooling centers in Cook County can be found at www.cookcountyil.gov/service/cooling-centers

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine and sodas.

Stay inside, if you don’t have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Wear loose, light cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don’t leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car.

It’s important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors.

EMRS advises residents to be aware of weather conditions, follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. Residents are encouraged to check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date weather information, please tune in to local media or download a weather app.

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the EMRS website at www.cookcountyemergencymanagement.org.

