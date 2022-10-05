67.6 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Park Forest to Host Veteran’s Day Program Featuring an Honor Flight

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Veterans Day
(Source: Veternsdayblog.com)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest, a community built for returning servicemen following World War II, plans to honor local heroes next month with a special Veterans Day program.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Park Forest Veterans Commission will host a program featuring music, military displays, a helicopter landing, and, of course, a host of veterans.

Scheduled to perform is the Bloom Trail High School NJROTC Students and Color Guard, members of the Crestwood National Guard Unit, and the 144th Army Band. A Howitzer cannon along with military vehicles will also be on display.

One of the highlights of the program will be the honoring of an 89-year-old Navy veteran, Thomas Patrick McDonnell, who served from 1952-1960, as a radioman aboard the U.S.S. Des Moines, U.S.S. Newport News, and the U.S.S. Salem. McDonnell will be one of a handful of veterans to receive a special ride aboard a Bell UH-1 Iroquois (nicknamed “Huey”) utility military helicopter as part of the event.

Funding for the program was made possible by a t-shirt fundraiser conducted by the Park Forest Veterans Commission along with a substantial donation made by a local veteran. 

The media is encouraged to attend the event to witness the seven-minute honor flight over Park Forest and interview one of many veterans taking part in the festivities.

The program takes place at Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Blvd, in Park Forest, and is free to attend.

For more information, contact Dr. Barbara Jackson, Park Forest Veterans Commission Chairperson, at 708-769-7123 or email [email protected].

Park Forest is located approximately 30 miles south of downtown Chicago.

eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities.

