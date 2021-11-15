Prairie State College Speech Team Earns Awards at Recent Tournaments

Prairie State College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Prairie State College (PSC) Speech Team has earned several awards in recent tournaments, including first place in Novice Persuasive Speaking.

On Saturday, October 16, the team competed at the McHenry County College Crystal Clear Tournament and earned fourth place in the Individual Event Sweepstakes. PSC student Suzanne Parker of Thornton, placed second in Persuasive Speaking

On October 30, the team competed in the Moraine Valley Community College Tournament, where Suzanne Parker placed first, and teammate PSC student Oluwasemilore Bamidele of Homewood, placed second in Novice Persuasive Speaking.

The Speech Team, coached by Co-Directors Joshua Green and Dana Trunnell, professors of communication at PSC, will compete in the Highland Community College Tournament on Saturday, November 13.

“Our speech team is comprised of an exceptional group of students, coached by members of our outstanding faculty, who put in the work to be victorious at these extremely competitive competitions,” said PSC President Dr. Michael Anthony. “No matter what happens in the next tournament, the success and growth of the speech team have made us all proud.”

