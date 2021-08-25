Rep. Kelly Votes to Pass Budget Resolution, Advance Build Back Better Plan

Build Back Better Plan. (White House via MGN)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), voted to pass S.Con.Res. 14, Advancing the Build Back Better Plan to begin the process of writing the budget reconciliation bill that will enact the Build Back Better Plan into law. This plan will deliver life-changing benefits for working families across the nation through creating new jobs, cutting taxes for families and small businesses, and lowering healthcare costs.

“The Build Back Better Plan is a critical investment in American workers and families that will make a difference in the day-to-day lives of my constituents,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “My Democratic colleagues and I have been working with President Biden’s administration to ensure that this framework includes relief for some of the most challenging costs folks are dealing with today. I am proud to vote to advance this plan to lower the costs of child care, invest in maternal health equity, and deliver on my longstanding effort to include dental coverage under Medicare.”

The budget reconciliation process first requires both the Senate and House to pass a budget resolution that includes reconciliation instructions to committees of jurisdiction. The resolution passed today includes instructions to 13 House and 12 Senate committees to support transformative investments in the health, well-being, and financial security of America’s workers and families.

The Build Back Better Plan will:

Put money back in the pockets of Americans by cutting costs on child care, home care and college;

Close the Medicaid coverage gap, lower prescription drug costs and provide Medicare coverage for hearing, dental and vision;

Invest in maternal, behavioral and racial health equity;

Provide paid family leave and extend the expanded Child Tax Credit;

Create millions of good-paying jobs; and

Tackle the climate crisis through critical policies and incentives to reduce U.S. carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030.

No one who makes less than $400,000 per year will see an increase in their taxes. The Build Back Better Plan will be paid for by some of the most profitable companies and billionaires paying their fair share.

This is news from Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly‘s office.