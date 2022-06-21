77.9 F
Park Forest
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeLatest NewsHousehold
Latest NewsHouseholdLatest Local NewsRegional NewsPark Forest

Rep. Robin Kelly to Host Housing Expo in Chicago

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
0
Legacy Square in Park Forest, housing expo
Single family homes near Downtown Park Forest. (VOPF)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On June 25th, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) will host her 2nd Congressional District Housing Expo in Chicago, IL. The event will highlight topics such as first-time homebuyers programs, home renovation and beautification, tips for navigating the housing market, and tips for seniors. Representatives from public housing agencies, non-profit organizations and utility services will be in attendance.

“I am excited to once again host my 2nd Congressional District Housing Expo,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “The Housing Expo has always been considered a one-stop shop for constituents of the district and I am looking forward to attendees being able to find answers for their housing-related questions and needs.”

The event will be Saturday June 25th from 10am – 1pm at the Salud Center at 3039 East 91st Street Chicago, IL 60617.

Those who plan to attend are asked to pre-register at www.bit.ly/IL02HousingExpo1 or by clicking here.

Previous articlePark Forest Police Blotter Reports through May 23, 2022
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,808FansLike
1,269FollowersFollow
569SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Most Popular Articles

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
77.9 ° F
80.7 °
74.7 °
64 %
2.2mph
0 %
Tue
91 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
80 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.