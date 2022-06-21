Rep. Robin Kelly to Host Housing Expo in Chicago

Single family homes near Downtown Park Forest. (VOPF)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On June 25th, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) will host her 2nd Congressional District Housing Expo in Chicago, IL. The event will highlight topics such as first-time homebuyers programs, home renovation and beautification, tips for navigating the housing market, and tips for seniors. Representatives from public housing agencies, non-profit organizations and utility services will be in attendance.

“I am excited to once again host my 2nd Congressional District Housing Expo,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “The Housing Expo has always been considered a one-stop shop for constituents of the district and I am looking forward to attendees being able to find answers for their housing-related questions and needs.”

The event will be Saturday June 25th from 10am – 1pm at the Salud Center at 3039 East 91st Street Chicago, IL 60617.

Those who plan to attend are asked to pre-register at www.bit.ly/IL02HousingExpo1 or by clicking here.

Share this: Tweet



Email

Print

More







WhatsApp

