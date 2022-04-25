Rich Township Journalism Team Writing History in State Competition

Student Eyitayo Awe, who will be competing in the Journalism Finals in Bloomington on April 30th, is pictured with RTHS District 227 Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas. (RTHS Staff)

Rich Township-(ENEWSPF)- Rich Township High School District 227 journalism team competed in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Journalism Sectionals on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Eyitayo Awe was the top performer placing 3rd in the News Writing competition and he has qualified to compete in the IHSA State Journalism Finals being held on April 30, 2022, in Bloomington, IL.

Seven students in total competed, and in addition to Awe, six students from the journalism team received IHSA recognition placing in the top 6 (recognition is given for 1st – 6th place): Kendra Harrison – 4th Place in Newspaper Design, LaMya Henderson – 6th Place in Sports Writing, James Mack – 6th place in Yearbook Copy Writing, Fered Yousuf – 6th place in Caption Writing, Jenny Nguyen – 6th place in Copy Editing.

“We are excited and so proud of the accomplishments of this group of students,” said head Journalism advisor Kelly Gochenour. “They certainly made Rich Township proud!” Special thanks to Andrea Clark and Jenn Bjork, assistant Journalism advisors, for helping prepare the students for this competition.

This journalism team news is from Rich Township High School District 227.