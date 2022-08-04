RTHS District 227 Announces New Leadership Team For 2022 – 2023

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas is pleased to announce the new leadership team for Rich Township District 227. “These are the best candidates that the state has to offer,” states Dr. Thomas. Rich Township is happy to welcome these leaders for their talent, proven record of success, energy for learning, and love for innovation and student success.”

Dr. Sheila Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations

Dr. Johnson states, “It is an honor to serve as the next Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations for Rich Township High School District 227. I started my career in education in 2011. I have worked in public and private education, including elementary and high schools. I worked in multiple roles in Business & Operations. Most recently, I worked for the elementary school district in Lyons, IL. We served over 2,000 students in six different locations. I was responsible for Financials, Grants, Purchasing, Food Service, Transportation, Facilities, Technology, and Insurance. I earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Robert Morris University, Master’s Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration (HEA) from the University of Phoenix. I will continue to work tirelessly to keep student learning as the primary focus and to ensure that teachers, staff, and students have the financial resources they need to be successful. I will partner with the stakeholders in this community to carry out the mission of Rich 227 to sustain a focus on students and on student success. We will work together to make decisions with the best interest of students in mind.”

Dr. Johnson replaces Dr. Alicia Evans who took a Chief Finance & Business Operations position with the Illinois Math & Science Academy.

Dr. Jeff Bonomo, Assistant Superintendent. Human Resources

Dr. Bonomo says, “I am excited to serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Rich Township High School District 227. I completed my Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Governors State University in 2000 and began my teaching career. I started working in the district in 2004 and served in various roles as a science teacher, Lead Teacher, Technology Coach, Campus Mentor Coordinator, golf coach, and girls’ basketball coach, until I entered my role as an administrator in 2016. During that time, I earned my Master’s Degree in Education and Administration from Olivet Nazarene University. As an administrator, I served as the Coordinator of Technology and Assessments as well as the Director of Curriculum and Data. While serving in administration, I completed my Doctoral degree in Education from Olivet Nazarene University in the fall of 2021. I have dedicated 18 years to the families in this community and am excited to continue leading work that provides our students access and opportunities leading to post-secondary success.”

Dr. Jeff Bonomo replaces Dr. Kim Nalls who took a superintendent position with Sandridge School District 172.

Dr. Kevin Gallick, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

Dr. Gallick states, “I am excited to serve as the next Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services for Rich Township High School District 227. I have 20 years of experience of teaching and leading in high-need environments. I have played the role of classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, principal supervisor and provided district level support to improve outcomes. For the past 2 years I worked with school leaders in Providence Public Schools leading the design of an aligned leadership development system and serving as a principal supervisor. I began my career in Chicago Public Schools as a Social Studies teacher at Senn High School and then moved on to Wells High School where I played the role of Resident Principal and later Assistant Principal. My career then progressed to a high school principalship at Chicago’s Washington High School where I served for 8 years. While in Chicago, I also had the opportunity to support aspiring and practicing principals, and I was appointed Executive Principal by CPS’s Office of Principal Quality, charged with providing intensive coaching for a second-year principal. I hold a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in public affairs, as well as a master’s degree in teaching of history and a doctorate in education from the University of Illinois at Chicago. It is my goal to partner with stakeholders to better equip Rich 227’s students for today’s world and tomorrow, while ensuring that we focus on all students to close achievement gaps among students.”

Dr. Gallick replaces Dr. Stephen Bournes who took a Deputy Superintendent position with Chester Community Charter Schools, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Lynn Fields Jr., Co-Principal

Mr. Fields says, “I am honored and humbled to serve as the Co-Principal of Rich Township High School District 227. I am a service-oriented school leader who believes that all students can achieve academic success when provided the appropriate instruction, interventions, and enrichment. I earned my bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan and went on to earn my master’s degrees from both the American College of Education and National Lewis University. I started my educational career over ten years ago and I have had the unique experience of serving as a successful administrator and teacher in both the elementary and high school settings of Chicago Public Schools. I began teaching mathematics at Urban Prep High School and eventually transitioned to Joshua D Kershaw Magnet, an IB World Elementary School where I taught science and language arts. My administrative journey began when I joined Scott Joplin Elementary School where I served as the Assistant Principal for three years.

I have spent the last six years serving as an administrator at John M Harlan Community Academy High School, first as the Assistant Principal and then as the Principal. My many leadership roles have improved academic, instructional, and social-emotional outcomes for students of various backgrounds. My experiences have allowed me to develop a full K-12 lens in preparing students for college, career, and civic life. This has given me working knowledge to successfully guide students in all academic and behavioral transitions to college. I have worked alongside, built positive relationships, and fostered partnerships with all school stakeholders including parents, district officials, community partners, and colleagues. I am confident that my consistent record of professionalism, work ethic, service, and collaboration will ensure school-wide growth and continuous improvement. I always strive for academic excellence, providing all students with well-rounded educational experiences. My ultimate goal is to develop productive citizens that graduate, college and career ready.”

Mr. Fields replaces Mr. Larry Varn who took a Director of Equity and Inclusion position with District 128.