RTHS Mighty Marching Machine Scores Wins in Recent Competitions

The RTHS Marching Machine won first place in the Chicago Classic band competition at Soldier Field (RTHS Photo)

Rich Township, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Rich Township High School District 227 Marching Band, known as the Mighty Marching Machine, under the direction of Phil Crews had recent wins at the Chicago Classic Battle of Bands and the 2022 Oblong Spooktacular Band Festival.

On October 1, 2022, the marching band performed at the annual Chicago Classic at Soldier Field. They competed against seven other schools and were named “Baddest Band in the Land,” taking home first place.

RTHS Drum Majors:Rebecca Perry, Madison White, Danielle Williams won 1st Place in the Spooktacular Band Festival in Oblong, Illinois (RTHS Photo)

On October 29, 2022, the Mighty Marching Machine went to Oblong, Illinois, to perform at the annual Spooktacular Band Festival. The band competed against eleven other schools and was named the Grand Champion of the event. The band also won the following awards: 1st Place in Parade Band, 1st Place in Field Show, 1st Place in Drum Majors, and 1st Place in Percussion.

This article was provided by Rich Township High School.