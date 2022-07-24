SD 163 Set To Hire Board President’s Wife; Resignations Tick Up From Last Year

Walter L. Mosby III is the current president of the School District 163 board. His wife is scheduled to be hired as Grants and Budget Coordinator at Monday’s board meeting. (Photo: SD 163)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In what appears to be a conflict of interest, the School District 163 board is set to hire the wife of Board President Walter L. Mosby III as the district’s new Grants and Budget Coordinator, effective July 26, 2022, the day after the board’s scheduled meeting Monday.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting lists Belinda Mosby, identified on the district’s website as the wife of Board President Walter Mosby, as one of ten new hires scheduled for approval on the Consent Agenda. Ms. Mosby will take the place of Sue Lach whose resignation is listed in the same Consent Agenda item.

District nepotism policies do not bar hiring relatives of board members but do say that member shall not vote on that decision:

All hiring decisions made by the Board of Education shall be made in the best interest of the school district and the needs relating to the posted vacancy. As with all hiring decisions, the District shall hire only the most qualified personnel. In the event a relative of a Board member is recommended for a position, only Board Members who are not considered relatives shall be eligible to take part in this vote or any contractual agreement or decision relating to a relative.

The policy continues, ”For the purposes of this section, a relative is defined as a child, parent, grandparent, sibling, niece, nephew, cousin, spouse or partner of the aforementioned relatives who is connected to another in that regard by way of a legal relationship or member of the same household.

“No individual shall be hired if the employment would create a direct supervisor-subordinate relationship with a relative of another District employee. Employees who marry or become members of the same household may continue employment; however, a direct supervisor-subordinate relationship between the employees shall be restricted.”

The same agenda item also lists 16 people as resigning from the district. There were seven from June’s meeting who resigned as well, bringing the total resignations for June and July to 23. Conversely, last year’s agendas from June and July of 2021, show a total of 13 resignations.

According to the district’s hiring policies, “The District hires the most qualified personnel consistent with budget and staffing requirements and in compliance with Board of Education policy on equal employment opportunity and minority recruitment. The Superintendent is responsible for recruiting personnel and making hiring recommendations to the Board.” Aside from “guest” or substitute teachers, the district website does not list any specific positions available.

This year’s resignations show ten certified staff departing from Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts

Certified staff scheduled to be hired at Monday’s meeting include:

Thomas Dutton, (Master’s Degree + 14) Social Studies Teacher, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Janae Henry, (Master’s Degree + 11) Math Teacher, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Jennifer McGreal, (Masters Degree + 1) Social Studies Teacher, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Classified staff scheduled to be hired at Monday’s meeting include the following:

Muna Alammouri, Teacher Assistant, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Kennedy Beard, Teacher Assistant, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Kierra Young-Bey, Part-time Art Assistant, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Anya Brumfield, Teacher Assistant, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Belinda Mosby, Grants and Budget Coordinator, effective July 26, 2022 (emphasis added)

Jessica Richardson, Park time Art Assistant, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Jasmyne Woods, IT Specialist, effective August 1, 2022.

Belinda Mosby’s position is the only one that becomes effective the day after Monday’s meeting. The others begin their positions with the start of the 2022-2023 school year, with the exception of Jasmyne Woods, who begins her tenure as an IT Specialist on August 1.

Last month showed the following certified staff hired, all effective at the beginning of the next school year:

Julianne Donahey, Special Education Teacher, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Natalie Maison, Speech Pathologist, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Nykema Sledge, Counselor, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Latricia Walker, ELA Teacher, effective beginning of 2022-2023 school year.

Only one person was hired in June in the “Classified Staff” category, Jamahra Richardson, Student Mentor, whose tenure also is effective at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

The following certified and classified staff members resigned in June and July 2022:

Certified Staff Resigning

Alexandria Eminger, ELA Teacher at Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts, effective end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Joe Goncher, 7th Grade Math Teacher at Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts, effective June 23, 2022.

Danielle Lamke-Davis, Pre-School Teacher at Algonquin Pre-Kindergarten Center, effective end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Kaitlyn Lydon, Speech Therapist at Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts, effective June 22, 2022.

Mattie McLaughlin, ESL Teacher, effective end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Fredi Taylor, Patriot Support Teacher at Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts, effective end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Sara Arata, 5th Grade ELA Teacher at Barack Obama, effective end of 2021-2022 school year.

Kimberly Burch, 7th Grade ELA Teacher at Michelle Obama, effective end of 2021-2022 school year.

Christianna Conte, 2nd Grade Teacher at 21st Century Primary Center, effective July 11, 2022.

Kimberly Creasy, 8th Grade ELA Teacher at Michelle Obama, effective July 15, 2022.

Mark Foushi, Special Education Teacher at Michelle Obama, effective July 16, 2022.

Cheryl Franklin, Dean at Michelle Obama, effective July 18, 2022.

Donald Hiemstra, 8th Grade Math Teacher at Michelle Obama, effective end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Josephine Lafi, 3rd Grade Teacher at Blackhawk Primary Center, effective end of 2021-2022 school year.

Burnetta Mack, Physical Education Teacher at Michelle Obama, effective July 18, 2022.

Candace Neil, Kindergarten Teacher at Blackhawk Primary Center, effective end of 2021-2022.

Lisa Stanley, Instructional Coach, effective July 14, 2022.

Robin Testa, 8th Grade ELA Teacher at Michelle Obama, effective end of 2021-2022 school year.

Eileen Ward, 2nd Grade Teacher at Blackhawk Primary Center, effective July 14, 2022.

Francesca Wessely, Art Teacher at Barack Obama, effective July 14, 2022.

Classified Staff Resigning

Jasmine Wilson, Dance Teacher Assistant at Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts, effective end of 2021-2022 school year.

Sue Lach, Grants and Budget Coordinator, effective June 30, 2022.

Denine Webb, Music Assistant at Michelle Obama, effective July 14, 2022.

Monday’s board meeting begins at 6:00 PM with the Finance Committee at the Virginia Ford Media Center/Board Room, 240 South Orchard Drive, Park Forest and 7:00 PM is the scheduled time for the Regular Session.