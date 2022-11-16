The Christmas Schooner Comes to The Drama Group

The Christmas Schooner is coming to the Drama Group. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is delighted to present a touching holiday musical next in our 91st season, THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER – book by John Reeger, with music and lyrics by Julie Shannon and directed by Marylee Hoganson.

Show times for THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, December 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm December 4 and 11.

The Drama Group now has an online ticketing service! We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

Based on concerns regarding the current state of COVID-19, RSV and the flu and out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, the Board voted unanimously to adopt the following policy;

Audience members will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test. While in the building, everyone will be required to wear a mask.

SYNOPSIS – The Christmas Schooner

Based on the historic Great Lakes voyages of Christmas tree ships during the late 1800s and early 1900s, The Christmas Schooner tells the true story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter weather to bring Christmas trees to homesick German-American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago. His voyages become a yearly tradition, despite his wife’s misgivings – until a fateful voyage makes her realize the true importance of his mission.

A timely and stirring tale of love and loss, The Christmas Schooner reminds us of tradition, family, and responsibility. This delightful holiday musical requires strong male talent and a sensibility for classically inspired material.

The whole family will enjoy this heartwarming story of the first Christmas tree ship and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit. This critically acclaimed musical features a powerfully moving story and an exquisite score of both original music and traditional holiday favorites.

The Christmas Schooner Cast