The Christmas Schooner Comes to The Drama Group

The Christmas Schooner
The Christmas Schooner is coming to the Drama Group. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is delighted to present a touching holiday musical next in our 91st season, THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER – book by John Reeger, with music and lyrics by Julie Shannon and directed by Marylee Hoganson.

Show times for THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, December 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm December 4 and 11.

The Drama Group now has an online ticketing service!  We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

Based on concerns regarding the current state of COVID-19, RSV and the flu and out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, the Board voted unanimously to adopt the following policy;

Audience members will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test. While in the building, everyone will be required to wear a mask.

SYNOPSIS – The Christmas Schooner

Based on the historic Great Lakes voyages of Christmas tree ships during the late 1800s and early 1900s, The Christmas Schooner tells the true story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter weather to bring Christmas trees to homesick German-American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago. His voyages become a yearly tradition, despite his wife’s misgivings – until a fateful voyage makes her realize the true importance of his mission.

A timely and stirring tale of love and loss, The Christmas Schooner reminds us of tradition, family, and responsibility. This delightful holiday musical requires strong male talent and a sensibility for classically inspired material.

The whole family will enjoy this heartwarming story of the first Christmas tree ship and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit. This critically acclaimed musical features a powerfully moving story and an exquisite score of both original music and traditional holiday favorites.

The Christmas Schooner Cast

NAME

CHARACTER

HOME

Maria Barwegen

Alma Stossel

Kankakee, IL

Mike Cabsinger

Rudy

Chicago Heights, IL

MaryEllen Fawk

Rose / Ensemble

Chicago Heights, IL

Emma Froeschle

Young Karl

Manteno, IL

Jennifer T Grubb

Martha

Homewood, IL

Ken Hawkley

Gustav

Homewood, IL

Michael McDonnell

Oskar

Cedar Lake, IN

Paul Milord

Capt Peter Stossel

Joliet, IL

Layla Okrasinski

Marie Claire / Ensemble

St John, IN

Cruz Pierce

Ensemble

Olympia Fields, IL

Julian Solis

Teen Karl

St John, IN

Pamela Stallings

Ensemble

South Holland, IL

Bob Szczepanski

Steve

Orland Park, IL

Dayna Sterkowitz

Stage Manager / Ensemble

Homewood, IL

Eric Walton

Stage Crew / Hans

New Lenox, IL

Ben White

Ensemble

Richton Park, IL

Barbara Whitney

Asst Director / Ensemble

Richton Park, IL

Kenne Wright

Mary Claire / Ensemble

Olympia Fields, IL

Ellie Behrens

Polka child

Flossmoor, IL

Lucy Behrens

Polka child

Flossmoor, IL

Abigail Urbanowski

Polka child

Homewood, IL

Kayla Urbanowski

Polka child

Homewood, IL

 

 

 

Production Team

 

 

Marylee Hoganson

Director

Homewood, IL

Barbara Whitney

Assistant Director

Richton Park, IL

Stephen Lopez

Musical Director

Homewood, IL

Tina Zagone

Choreographer

Olympia Fields, IL

Russ Hoganson

Set Design / construction

Homewood, IL

Jane Nix

Paint Chair

Olympia Fields, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Light design

New Lenox, IL

Ron Edwards

Sound

Chicago Heights, IL

Diane Principe

Costume Design

Chicago Heights, IL

Wayne “Skipp” Poulton

Costumes

Chicago Heights, IL

Regina Gadotti

Hair & Make up

Chicago Heights, IL

Mary Ellen Fawk

Props / Decor

Chicago Heights, IL

Rose Crockett

Props / Décor

Chicago Heights, IL

Dayna Sterkowitz

Stage Manager

Homewood, IL

Rose Crockett

Production Manager

Chicago Heights, IL

Meghan Hoyt

Social Media / Instagram

Flossmoor, IL

Diane Kaffka

Publicity / Cast interviews

Tinley Park, IL

Tina Zagone

 

Marketing / Publicity

Olympia Fields, IL

Tony Labriola

Graphics display Design

Olympia Fields, IL
“Vaccine Hesitancy” Probably Cost Republicans the Midterms
