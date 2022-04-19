Tom Mick Reports: Village Hiring, Earth Month, Upcoming Events

Village Manager Tom Mick in his office. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick reported Monday night that the Village of Park Forest is hiring for several full-time positions. Details can be found in the employment section of the Village website, the Manager said. Positions include a Communications Coordinator, a Human Resources Generalist, and an IT Administrator. The Fire Department is also seeking a Firefighter/Paramedic.

There are other positions open.

The Manager also reported on activities of the Environment Commission’s observation of Earth Month during April.

“Upcoming events include programming at Thorn Creek Nature Center, Governors State University, and a document shredding event. All the details can be found on the Village website,” Manager Mick said.

Vehicle Stickers

Mr. Mick reminded residents that Park Forest vehicle stickers for 2022/2023 went on sale on March 1st. Stickers are required to be purchased and posted on vehicles by no later than April 30th and can be purchased at Village Hall, online at the Village website, or at the Park Forest Currency Exchange.

Upcoming Events on April 30

The following events are being planned to take place on Saturday, April 30th:

A 5K breast cancer walk will take place beginning at 8 AM on the grounds of the former Rich East High School. More to come on this.

The 4th Annual Youth Violence Prevention drive-thru event will take place from 1 to 3 PM in the parking lot southwest of Village Hall.

The Shredding Event will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the downtown, “Shred sensitive documents. Just pull up in your vehicle with the boxes in your trunk clearly marked for shredding. Limit 2 copy paper size boxes per vehicle. No moldy paper, metal clips or plastic sleeves.” Residency is not required but there is a two (2) box limit per car.