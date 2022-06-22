Country Club Hills Man Charged with Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking After Police Chopper Tracks Suspects

(MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Country Club Hills man was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking following an incident where a car was reported stolen at gunpoint on Monee Road. With a quick response and a police helicopter officers, were able to track the stolen vehicle and two suspects to South Holland.

Police responded to Monee Road to investigate a report of an armed robbery on May 29 at approximately 4:38 PM. A man told them that had arrived home from a store in Country Club Hills in his car. The man said he pulled into his garage, and, after exiting his vehicle was approached by two men with black semi-automatic weapons, according to police.

While pointing his firearm at the man, one of the men allegedly demanded the keys to the man’s vehicle. The man surrendered his keys and the first suspect entered the vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat, according to police. During this exchange, the second man was also allegedly pointing a black semi-automatic firearm at the victim, according to police. The second suspect followed the first and entered the vehicle, sitting in the front passenger seat, according to police. That suspect then exited the vehicle, approached the victim, and allegedly demanded his cell phone while pointing the firearm at him, according to police.

The man surrendered his cell phone.

The suspects allegedly fled in the man’s vehicle westbound on Monee Road. The victim told police that he was not hurt during the incident, according to police.

An officer at the scene relayed the information of the alleged aggravated vehicular hijacking to the Illinois State Police. The man’s vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen.

The man told police that he had previously had a GPS tracking device installed on his vehicle. Police were thus able to track the vehicle to an address in Hazel Crest shortly after 5 PM. Near 5:30 PM, Country Club Hills Police advised they had a sighting of the man’s vehicle but had not continued pursuit, according to police.

The officer from Park Forest continued to provide updated pings of the vehicle’s location to another Park Forest officer who was in direct communication with a police helicopter. At approximately 5:50 PM, Illinois State Police units and the police helicopter were able to locate the vehicle in South Holland and take two suspects into custody who were allegedly fleeing on foot from the vehicle, according to police.

Devonte M. Mauldin, 21, 4124 Cambridge Dr., Country Club Hills, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking – weapon and additionally charged with resisting/obstructing pertaining to his arrest by the Illinois State Police, according to Park Forest Police. As the second alleged offender is a juvenile, information regarding his case cannot be released, according to police.

The man’s vehicle was towed from South Holland to the Park Forest Police Department, according to police.

