Domestic Battery Reports Dominate Police Calls Through April 11, 2022

The #TimStrong Squad 204 of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police responded to four incidents during the week of April 5 through April 11, 2022. All involved alleged reports of domestic battery.

Reports of Domestic Battery

Sauk Village Man Charged

Omarion MJ Roberts, 18, 1616 216th Place, Sauk Village, was arrested on April 6 and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest when police responded to Winnebago Street to investigate a report of domestic battery. According to the responding officer, Mr. Roberts “would not disclose any information” and was “uncooperative with answering questions,” the report said.

Mr. Roberts allegedly asked the officer to take him to Sauk Village or to jail, then allegedly began walking away, according to police.

When police attempted to handcuff Mr. Roberts, Mr. Roberts allegedly struggled with officers who “conducted a takedown move” on him to the grass on the parkway, according to police. The complainant told police that Mr. Roberts allegedly beat her prior to officers arriving, according to police.

Domestic Battery and Resisting

Tangeray L. Raines-Mayhorn, 41, 3338 Western Ave., Park Forest, was arrested on April 7 and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of resisting a peace officer when police were dispatched to a home on Western Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance.

According to the report, Ms. Raines-Mayhorn left the residence the night before with friends and was told she couldn’t return intoxicated.

The complainant told officers that after Ms. Raines-Mayhorn got home, she allegedly tried to fight with the complainant, and allegedly pushed the complainant onto a couch, according to police. The complainant then grabbed a hammer and told Ms. Raines-Mayhorn not to touch her, according to police.

Ms. Raines-Mayhorn allegedly told police, “I don’t know nothing” when asked her name and birthday. When officers told Ms. Raines-Mayhorn she could be arrested if she did not provide her name, she allegedly laughed and then said, “My name is nobody. I ain’t touch nobody.”

Domestic Battery Report on Gerstung

Elizabeth M. Hofsommer, 64, 2 Cromwell Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on April 8 and charged with domestic battery when police were dispatched to Gerstung Road to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Ms. Hofsommer was invited to the home when she and the complainant got into a verbal disagreement. The complainant told police that Ms. Hofsommer allegedly began to strike her about the face multiple times, according to the report. The complainant said she wanted to sign a complaint.

Domestic Battery Report on Antietam

David E. Phillips, 55, 509 Antietam St., Park Forest, was arrested on April 8 when police were dispatched to Antietam Street to investigate a report of domestic battery.

The complainant told police that she returned from Culvers where she got dinner for herself and two other family members, including Mr. Phillips.

Mr. Phillips allegedly pushed a three-year-old child to the floor then “got in” the complainant’s face with a spatula and allegedly hit her hand with it, according to police.

The complainant said she believed her finger was possibly broken from being hit with the spatula, according to police. Mr. Phillips denied pushing the child or hitting the complainant, according to the report.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.