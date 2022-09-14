77.5 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Dyer Man Sentenced to 240 Months in Prison for Crimes Against Children

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Justice, Lady Justice, Scales of Justice
“Justice” by Sarah Hina is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- The Department of Justice announced that a Dyer, Indiana man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for crimes against children.

Ronald Ortega, 48 years old, of Dyer, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to possession and production of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Ortega was sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

According to documents in the case, Ortega produced child pornography with two separate victims.  He also possessed child pornography of children, including victims that were under the age of 12.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dyer Police Department.  This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily A. Morgan.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov 

eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

