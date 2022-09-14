Dyer Man Sentenced to 240 Months in Prison for Crimes Against Children

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- The Department of Justice announced that a Dyer, Indiana man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for crimes against children.

Ronald Ortega, 48 years old, of Dyer, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to possession and production of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Ortega was sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

According to documents in the case, Ortega produced child pornography with two separate victims. He also possessed child pornography of children, including victims that were under the age of 12.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dyer Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily A. Morgan.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov