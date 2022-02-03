Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man in Connection with Murder of Terre Haute Police Detective

Detective Served as an FBI Task Force Officer

MGN

Terre Haute, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment charging a Terre Haute man with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property, and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death. The charges against Shane Meehan, 45, stem from the July 7, 2021 murder of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency. Meehan was previously charged by a federal criminal complaint filed on July 8, 2021.

According to court documents, on July 7, 2021, Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the FBI resident agency building in Terre Haute. Meehan exited his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building. Shortly thereafter, Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency walked out of the FBI building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm. Meehan shot TFO Ferency, who died of his injuries.

“In July, one of our longtime task force officers, Detective Greg Ferency of the Terre Haute, Indiana Police Department, was shot and killed in an ambush right outside one of our offices,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “He was murdered while protecting the American people—each and every one of us. We honor his life of service and his sacrifice, and we keep him in our hearts. Today’s indictment shows that we will never stop working to safeguard the rule of law, the American people, and our law enforcement officers.”

“Every day, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are entrusted to protect the public and uphold equal justice under law, all at the risk of their own lives. As such, the murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the line of duty is an attack against our entire community,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable. Our thanks and admiration go out to those who selflessly responded to the assault at the Terre Haute FBI resident agency. The Department of Justice extends its heartfelt sympathies to TFO Ferency’s family, friends, and colleagues for his tragic death.”

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency. Meehan was indicted in connection with the murder of this detective. (Photo Provided/Officer Down Memorial Page)

“This indictment is another step forward in bringing resolution to the ambush of Task Force Officer Greg Ferency, who was one of 73 law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty last year, and one of three of our own FBI family to lose their lives at the hands of others,” said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “We continue to mourn Greg’s tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country. We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability.”

The defendant was arrested on July 7, 2021, and has been ordered detained in the custody of the United States Marshal, pending trial. He will make his initial appearance on the indictment before a United States Magistrate Judge at a later date.

The murder of the detective and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by lifetime imprisonment or death. Should the Attorney General of the United States determine that the circumstances of the offenses are such that a sentence of death is justified, the law requires that notice be filed with the court at a reasonable time before trial.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. The Terre Haute Police Department and the Indiana State Police also provided valuable assistance.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorneys William McCoskey, Lindsay Karwoski, and Kathryn Olivier, who are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.