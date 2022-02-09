Tinley Park Dentist Charged With Orchestrating $1.2 Million Fraud Scheme

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- An suburban Chicago dentist with a practice in Tinley Park fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for purported dental work that was never performed, according to a federal fraud charge.

MICHAEL D. EGAN, 58, of Orland Park, Ill., is charged with one count of wire fraud in a criminal information filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang.

The charge was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kartik K. Raman.

Egan owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. The fraud charge alleges that in 2015 and 2016, Egan, the Tinley Park dentist submitted fraudulent applications to a lending company for medical care loans that would purportedly finance certain patients’ dental care. In reality, Egan knew that he would not, and in fact did not, perform the dental work on those patients, the information states. In some instances, after a loan was approved Egan caused the amount to be increased by falsely informing the lending company that additional dental work was needed, when, in fact, Egan knew that no additional treatment – or any treatment at all – would be performed, the information states.

The charge alleges that Egan fraudulently obtained approximately $1.2 million from the lending company. After receiving the fraudulently obtained loan proceeds directly from the lending company, Egan allegedly paid a portion of the money to the purported dental patients as well as to recruiters who had identified the patients to apply for the loans.

The public is reminded that an information is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.