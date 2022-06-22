Federal Charges Accuse Chicago Man of Shooting U.S. Marshal and K9 Partner

(MGN)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Federal charges filed June 17 accuse a Chicago man of shooting a Senior Inspector United States Marshal and his K9 partner during the execution of an arrest warrant earlier this month.

TARRION C. JOHNSON, 19, is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault the Senior Inspector U.S. Marshal and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The firearm discharge count is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in federal prison and a maximum of life, while the assault charge is punishable by up to 20 years.

Johnson is currently in law enforcement custody. An initial appearance in federal court in Chicago has not yet been scheduled.

The federal charges were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; and David Brown, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Service provided valuable assistance. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sivashree Sundaram.

According to a federal criminal complaint, officers with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force gathered to arrest Johnson on the afternoon of June 2, 2022, at his residence in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side. A state arrest warrant accused Johnson of attempted murder and attempted robbery.

After Johnson refused to comply with law enforcement’s commands to surrender, some of the officers forced entry into his residence, the federal complaint states. Johnson brandished a firearm at the officers, one of whom then fired a shot at Johnson, the federal complaint states. Johnson ran into a bedroom and fired approximately three shots through a window at the Senior Inspector U.S. Marshal and his K9 partner, who were standing outside in a rear alley, the charges allege. The Senior Inspector U.S. Marshal and his K9 partner were struck by bullets and suffered injuries.

Johnson then reemerged from the bedroom and shot at another officer in the residence, striking the officer’s ballistic shield, the complaint states. Johnson fled the residence and was arrested by law enforcement.

The public is reminded that a complaint is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.

