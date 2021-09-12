Federal Charges Filed in Deadly East St. Louis Bank Robbery

(Source: iStock)

East St. Louis, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two East St. Louis men are facing federal charges for a deadly bank robbery last weekend. Jaylan D. Quinn, 22, and Andrew R. Brinkley, 19, have been charged in a two-count criminal complaint for the August 27 armed robbery of the First Bank in East St. Louis that resulted in the murder of security guard Ted Horn.

“The shooter rightly faces life in federal prison. Armed violence is intolerable in any civilized society, and we are resolved that a firm and definite measure of justice will be imposed in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “The public should be reassured by the professional work led by the FBI, with outstanding support from the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group and the East St. Louis Police Department. These officers worked around the clock from the moment of the killing to ensure that the suspects will face a swift and certain outcome in the federal system.”

“The FBI offers our deepest condolences to the family of security guard Ted Horn, whose life was senselessly taken in a vicious act of violence,” said FBI-Springfield’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Timothy Ferguson. “This case demonstrates the tenacity of the FBI and our law enforcement partners in investigating and identifying the subjects swiftly. We thank the public for their vigilance, as well as our media partners who provided critical details to the communities. The FBI’s commitment to justice remains at the forefront of every investigation, and we remain dedicated to ensuring those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

The federal complaint filed this afternoon alleges that at approximately 4:00 pm on August 27, two masked men entered the First Bank located at 350 River Park Drive in East St. Louis. After they approached the tellers, one of the men, who was wearing a white face mask, put a demand note on the counter which read, “I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE.” The bank teller gave the man some money, and the two robbers turned away from the counter and headed toward the doors.

Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois, was working at the bank that day as a uniformed security guard. Horn moved to intercept the two men before they could leave. The man wearing the white face mask pushed past Horn and ran out of the bank. The second man, who was wearing a black face mask, drew a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head. The robbers then fled in a white Lexus sedan.

Horn was pronounced dead at the scene. He is survived by his wife, two adult sons, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at noon on September 4 at Wenneman Park in Marissa, Illinois.

The release of photos from the bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Andrew R. Brinkley as a suspect. By 2:00 p.m. the following day, FBI surveillance of Brinkley’s residence on North 13th Street in St. Louis resulted in the arrest of Brinkley and Quinn. Agents executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills that were taken during the First Bank robbery, and clothing that matched what the robbers wore. A white Lexus sedan was found parked outside the residence.

The complaint identifies Quinn as the man who shot Horn and charges him with armed bank robbery resulting in death. By law, he could receive life in prison or possibly even the death penalty. Brinkley is charged with bank robbery, which carries up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years of supervised release.

A criminal complaint is a formal charge against a defendant that is comprised of the essential facts constituting the offense charged. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

A date for the defendants’ initial appearance in federal court has not been set.

The case is being investigated by FBI-Springfield, with assistance from the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.