Felony Domestic Battery for Man Who Allegedly Choked a Woman

A member of the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) – Credit: SSERT on Facebook.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A man was charged with felony aggravated domestic battery after allegedly choking a woman in a situation where the South Suburban Emergency Response Team was activated.

Latreal Veal, 28, 5158 Keith Dr., Richton Park, was arrested on July 14 and charged with felony aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and resisting a peace officer after police responded to the 400 block of Natoma Street to investigate a report of domestic battery.

Officers were notified by SouthCom Dispatch that the caller advised she was allegedly choked until she passed out and was afraid that her alleged offender was going to hurt her child, according to police.

When police arrived, the complainant told them she was at the residence when she and Mr. Veal got into an argument about her job, according to police. Mr. Veal then told her that she could leave with their son, according to police. As she was starting to gather her property and her son’s property, Mr. Veal allegedly began striking her, according to police.

Mr. Veal allegedly struck her in the nose, mouth, and eye, according to the report. Mr. Veal then allegedly choked her but she told police that she did not lose consciousness, according to police. “After approximately five minutes of being choked,” Mr. Veal released her, according to the report. She then walked outside and called her mother who lives in Milwaukee. Her mother called 911 and spoke with SouthCom Dispatch, according to police.

The alleged victim did not want to be transported to a hospital, according to the report. She told police that Mr. Veal was inside the residence with their six-month-old son, according to police.

Police went up to the door of the residence and knocked on it. Mr. Veal opened the front door and stood in the doorway, according to police. Mr. Veal allegedly refused to provide police his name or any information regarding the alleged altercation, according to police.

An officer told Mr. Veal he was under arrest on suspicion of domestic battery, according to police. Mr. Veal allegedly refused to exit the residence, according to police.

A second officer then deployed his Taser at Mr. Veal, according to police. Immediately after the Taser was deployed, Mr. Veal allegedly slammed the front door, according to police. Officers then surrounded the residence to create a perimeter, according to police. An officer at the scene requested that additional officers responded from neighboring towns, according to police. This officer, a Commander, contacted the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) and that unit was activated, according to police.

A Park Forest Detective also responded to possibly draft a search warrant, according to police.

Mr. Veal’s mother then arrived at the scene, spoke with an officer from Park Forest, contacted Mr. Veal, who finally agreed to exit the house and hand over his child to his mother, according to police. Mr. Veal then exited the home while holding his infant son, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.