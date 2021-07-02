Gary Man Charged with Bank Robbery

Charged with Gary Bank Robbery and a Firearm Offense Causing Death

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Hailey Gist-Holden, age 26, of Gary, Indiana, has been charged by way of a criminal complaint with armed bank robbery, using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the armed bank robbery, and causing death, that being a murder of the bank security guard, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

According to the complaint filed today, and charges filed in Cause No. 2:21-CR-71, on June 11, 2021, Gist-Holden and James Anthony King Jr. allegedly participated in the armed robbery of First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road in Gary, Indiana, where the use of a firearm resulted in the death of Richard Castellana. On June 17, 2021, co-defendant James Anthony King, Jr., age 24, of Miami, Florida, was indicted for armed bank robbery and for using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during that robbery causing the death of the security guard, such killing being a murder. Gist-Holden was arrested in Georgia in the early morning hours of June 18, 2021, following a police chase.

“The murder of Richard Castellana was a senseless act of violence,” said Acting United States Attorney Tina Nommay. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Castellana’s family and those other victims terrorized by these criminal acts. Thanks go out to all our law enforcement partners locally and around the country in their determined efforts to apprehend King and Gist-Holden.”

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that both a complaint and indictment are merely allegations, and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department; the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office; the Indiana State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Gary Police Department. Additional investigative assistance was provided by FBI Chicago, FBI Miami, and FBI Atlanta along with the Georgia State Police, the Atlanta Police Department and the Lowndes County (GA) Sheriff’s Department. In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Northern District of Georgia, Middle District of Georgia and Middle District of Florida were involved in this cooperative effort. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Caitlin Padula, David Nozick, and Kevin Wolff.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.