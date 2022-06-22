78 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Gary Man Sentenced to 210 Months in Prison

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Jaron Johnson, 23, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon on his plea of guilty to kidnapping announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Johnson was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on the night of April 14, 2019, Johnson participated in the kidnapping of a woman hoping to elicit information as to the whereabouts of a witness in his brother’s upcoming criminal case.  Johnson participated in forcing the victim into a car at gunpoint, blindfolding and duct-taping her, and driving her around.  The victim was beaten and threatened when she would not provide the information.  At one point, the vehicle stopped, and another individual entered the back seat and continued beating the victim.  A short time later the victim was dragged from the car to an area behind a house where one of the perpetrators shot her in the face and arm and left her for dead, but she survived the attack.             

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Gary Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.  This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Toth and former Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Mahoney.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.  Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.  As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.

