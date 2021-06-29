Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Ford Heights Shooting

Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Jason Peden, 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an investigation found he shot another man in the face, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. on June 20, Sheriff’s Police responded to the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane in Ford Heights where they found a 49-year-old Ford Heights man bleeding from his mouth. The victim identified Jason Peden, who was initially on scene, as the shooter.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

Peden, of Ford Heights, left the scene and went to his residence located on the same block. Refusing to comply with orders, Sheriff’s Police tased him and took him into custody. Peden, who complained of pain in his arm, from an old gunshot wound, and was taken to an area hospital, where he remains for treatment.

Peden was charged with attempted murder on June 21. He was denied bond during a hearing the following day, June 22, at the Markham Courthouse.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the government in a court of law.

Source: cookcountysheriff.org