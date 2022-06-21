(Credit: 11Alive / YouTube)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police were busy during the week of May 31 to June 6, 2020. Besides traffic stops, there was one reported DUI, criminal damage to property charges, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports through June 6, 2020

DUI

James E. Sykes. (PFPD)

James E. Sykes, 47, 204 Fir St., Park Forest, was arrested on May 31 and issued citations charging driving while under the influence, unlawful use of a communication device while driving, driving a motor vehicle without insurance, and improper lane usage. Police were dispatched to the 1st block of Norwood Boulevard to investigate an accident which was later changed to a DUI. Upon arrival, an officer observed a blue Ford Mustang that had crashed into the side of her trailer that was attached to a parked white Ford F-250, according to police. It was 3:52 in the afternoon.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, James E. Sykes, was located outside his vehicle standing by the rear passenger side, according to police. Mr. Sykes refused medical attention, according to police. Mr. Sykes told police that the last thing he remembered was looking down at his phone while driving, according to police.

An officer noticed the smell of alcohol emanating from Mr. Sykes’s breath, according to police. The officer conducted field sobriety tests which Mr. Sykes did not pass, according to the report. Mr. Sykes was then informed he was under arrest on suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to police.

While with police, officers were concerned that Mr. Sykes might harm himself so paramedics were dispatched to transport Mr. Sykes to Olympia Fields Hospital. At St. James Hospital, Mr. Sykes verbally consented to a chemical test via blood which showed an alcohol level of 325, according to the report. After conferring with a commander, the report says that Mr. Sykes’s BAC level based on the blood serum test was 0.275, according to police. (The formula in the report is described as 325/1.18=275.4237 divided by 1000.)

Two Charged in Same Incident

Jayden D. Harry, 18, 21142 Detterming St., Matteson, was arrested on June 3 and charged with criminal damage to property when police were dispatched to Central Park, 420 Lakewood Boulevard, regarding a report of a fight.

Allan Cook, 32, 3952 W. 63rd St. #13B, Chicago, was arrested on June 3 in connection with the same incident where Mr. Harry was charged. Mr. Cook was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Battery

Kevern D. Andrews, 33, 184 Miami St., Park Forest, was arrested June 4 and charged with misdemeanor battery, assault, and criminal trespass to land when police were dispatched to a residence on the Neola Street in reference to a report of battery.

Suspicious Auto

Ashleigh N. Stone-Richards, 20, 2 Homan Circle, Park Forest; and Kayla C. Gordon, 20, 741 Red Oak Lane #2, University Park, were issued municipal citations when police responded to the 500 block of Homan Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious auto. Ms. Stone-Richards received a municipal citation charging possession of tobacco under age 21. Ms. Gordon received a municipal citation charging possession of alcohol under age 21. There were no arrests.

