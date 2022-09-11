Pot Use and Driving Don’t Mix: Police Blotter Reports Through August 8, 2022

An officer made it very clear to a Park Forest man: one can get a DUI when driving under the influence of marijuana. (MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two men were charged with unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. One of the men told police he was aware that one could get a DUI “in some countries” from smoking pot and driving. The officer told him he was in one of those countries.

These reports cover arrests from August 2 and August 8, 2022. Other incidents include a DUI, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through August 8, 2022

Unlawful Possession of Adult-use Cannabis in a Vehicle

Jahiem R. Williams, 21, 14511 Sawyer Ave., Midlothian, was arrested on August 2 and issued traffic citations charging failure to signal when required, improper lane usage, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle, and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Mr. Williams has a court date of September 13 at the Will County Courthouse.

The arresting officer noted an odor of cannabis emanating from his vehicle and also observed small amounts of cannabis “shake” on the passenger floorboard and near the shifter, according to the report. Mr. Williams also had colorful ziplock bags, an open green/yellow “Cannaa Banana” ziplock bag that had no dispensary label, and another ziplock bag with approximately 2 grams of cannabis flower with a CA (California) state label.

The baggies containing the cannabis were not in a sealed, child-resistant, odor proof

container, according to the police.

Police also found in his possession 17 debit cards that were not imprinted in his name, according to police. Police are investigating why Mr. Williams had the recovered debit cards.

Police pulled Mr. Williams over when they saw a white Dodge charger traveling southbound on Western Avenue that maneuvered from the left-hand lane into the left-hand turn lane at Steger Road allegedly without signaling, according to police. When the Dodge was given a green light and proceeded to turn eastbound onto Steger Road, the vehicle did so again allegedly without signaling, according to police.

Warrant

Jimmy D. Sorrell, 22, 1023 Ashridge Lane, University Park, and taken into custody on a bond forfeiture warrant out of Will County when an officer saw a Pontiac G6 with expired registration driving on Sauk Trail, according to police.

Unlawful Possession of Adult-use Cannabis in a Vehicle

Troy X. Newborn, 24, 341 Merrimac St., Park Forest, was arrested on August 5 and issued traffic citations charging unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and unlawful consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

An officer was dispatched to the area of Indianwood Boulevard and Sock Trail to assist a motorist, according to police. SouthCom Dispatch related that a black SUV was stopped in traffic with no lights on. When the responding officer arrived he found a black Jeep renegade stopped in the middle of traffic with no lights on. Behind the vehicle was a man later identified as Troy X. Newborn, according to the report.

The officer approached the vehicle and spoke with Mr. Newborn, asking him if he was out of gas. Mr. Newborn said that he was not and just needed a jump. The officer asked if Mr. Newborn had anyone on the way to assist him and Mr. Newborn said that roadside assistance was on their way, according to police.

The officer offered to help Mr. Newborn move the Jeep out of traffic until help arrived but Mr. Newborn said that the vehicle could not be put into neutral because it was a push-to-start vehicle, according to police. The officer shared with Mr. Newborn that such vehicles have an override cable which is usually located near the center console and offered to help Mr. Newborn locate that cable.

Mr. Newborn accepted the officer’s help and the officer opened his car door to search for the switch, according to police.

Immediately after opening the door of the vehicle, the officer noted that a “copious amount of smoke billowed from within the vehicle, along with the strong odor of burnt cannabis,” according to the report.

The officer questioned Mr. Newborn about the cannabis and asked if Mr. Newborn had been smoking cannabis in the vehicle to which Mr. Newborn allegedly replied, “Yeah.” The officer asked Mr. Newborn why and Mr. Newborn said that it was something he sometimes did and had been doing for a while, according to police.

The officer then asked Mr. Newborn if he realized he could get a DUI for smoking and driving to which Mr. Newborn said that he was aware but “only in some countries,” according to the report. The officer informed him that he was in such a country and could get a DUI here in this country if he was smoking and driving, according to police.

The officer did not issue him a DUI, according to the report.

DUI

Keahnna M. Thompkins, 27, 3536 William St., Steger, was arrested on August 7 and issued traffic citations charging improper Lane usage, failure to signal, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, violation of child restraint, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Ms. Thompkins was additionally charged with one count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to police. Details of this incident are here.

Criminal Damage to Property

Detrice L. Smith, 49, 1537 Greenwood Ave., Ford Heights, 7-Eleven damage to property. Upon arriving, an officer observed that a chain-link fence that typically stands upright on the exterior of the business had been knocked over, according to police. An officer met with an employee who pointed out one man, Detrice Smith, who had allegedly caused the damage to the fence, according to police. The officer reviewed security footage of the incident and was able to identify the subject who allegedly caused the damage, according to police. By that time, Mr. Smith was at the nearby Shell Gas Station.

When an officer approached Mr. Smith, he found that Mr. Smith had signs of intoxication: slurred speech, balancing issues, and bloodshot eyes, according to police.

Mr. Smith claimed that he had not been at 7-Eleven and that officers should look at security cameras. At that time, police took Mr. Smith into custody and applied handcuffs, according to police. According to the report, on the surveillance video Mr. Smith can be seen walking up to the chain-link fence in question, not appearing to stumble, and pulling the fence toward him, causing the fence to fall over and damage the frame and a handle of the gate, according to police.

Police charged Mr. Smith and released him with an I-Bond. Due to Mr. Smith’s intoxicated state, an officer provided Mr. Smith a ride to the Beacon Hill area, per his request, where a member of his family lives, according to police.

Criminal Trespass

Derek L. Williams, 36, 13 Hemlock St., Park Forest, and charged with criminal trespass to real property and processed on a warrant charging criminal trespass to real property when police responded to a business in the first block of Main Street in reference to a report of an unwanted subject. The report notes that the responding officer has had more than a dozen encounters with Mr. Williams and Mr. Williams had previously been banned from the business, according to police. The officer informed Mr. Williams that he would need $2,075.00 To post bond on the warrant, according to the report.

